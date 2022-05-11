Professional Golfer Justin Thomas Launches WearSPF Suncare Line

PGA Tour Player of The Year Justin Thomas is on a mission to motivate people to wear sunscreen after his own scare with Melanoma
WearSPF is his Message on a Bottle
NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a personal skin cancer scare, professional golfer, Justin Thomas, launches high-performance, affordable suncare line, WearSPF, during Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month.
Not your traditional brand collaboration, the development of WearSPF is deeply personal to Justin. "My scare with melanoma was a real wake-up call for me and why I decided to partner with veteran consumer goods managers to launch WearSPF," said Justin Thomas. WearSPF is a message on a bottle creating a call to action to wear sunscreen. Justin is on a mission to educate and encourage people of all ages to "apply, re-apply and go get checked".
As a professional golfer, Justin has always relished the hard work that comes along with his career. The practice, the tournaments, all of which have resulted in some amazing experiences- PGA Tour victories, the FedExCup Championship, and being a part of Team USA via the Olympics, the President's Cup, and the Ryder Cup. But these experiences have something in common besides being a source of pride - they all took place out in the sun.
In 2019, Justin's dermatologist discovered a mole on his calf that turned out to be a melanoma. Fortunately, his melanoma was discovered early and was able to be surgically removed. It left him with a scar and a close call with a very serious disease. He is setting out to help change people's awareness about prevention and ensure that they change their behavior and WearSPF.
"As a young athlete, I wish I had known to wear sunscreen all the time. I was lucky, we caught it early. Now I WearSPF AND ReapplySPF every 2 hrs. Y'all know I love competing but NONE of us can compete with the Sun. It's the Sun!"
WearSPF is a high-performance, high-quality, and accessible suncare collection. Apply it, re-apply it, and re-apply again so Wearing SPF is par for the course .
Sunscreen Spray $13
Easy-to-apply, water-resistant, broad spectrum SPF 50 sports spray for face and body.
Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 $16
Original water-resistant, broad spectrum mineral SPF 30 lotion for face and body.
Sunscreen Sport Stick $10
Portable, water-resistant, broad spectrum SPF 50 sports stick for face and body.
Sunscreen Lip Balm $3
Original minty, water-resistant, broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30 lip balm.
After Sun Cleanser $10
Skin-softening cleanser for removing both SPF and impurities.
Essential Sunscreen SPF 50 $18 coming soon
Original broad spectrum hybrid SPF 50 lotion for face and body.
WearSPF is available on wearspf.com, Amazon and in golf pro shops in May 2022.
WearSPF is high-performance, accessible suncare line complete with sprays, sticks and lotions for face, lips, and body, made in collaboration with pro-golfer Justin Thomas. WearSPF is a message on a bottle creating a call to action to wear sunscreen. Justin is on a mission to educate and encourage people of all ages to apply, re-apply and go get checked. For more information, go to wearspf.com and follow us at @wearspf_
WearSPF is proud to partner with the Justin Thomas Foundation. Proceeds of every sale of WearSPF go directly to the Justin Thomas Foundation.
