2021 GHXcellence Award Winners Represent Supply Chain Excellence Among Healthcare Providers and Suppliers

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) honored the recipients of its 21st annual GHXcellence Awards during the company's annual GHX Summit awards ceremony yesterday evening in Hollywood, Florida. For more than two decades, the GHXcellence Awards have recognized provider and supplier organizations, and individuals, that are advancing the business of healthcare through complex problem solving, relentless innovation and supply chain leadership.

"The 2021 GHXcellence Award winners embody healthcare at its best by exhibiting and encouraging a spirit of innovation, leadership, creativity and collaboration," said Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, GHX. "We are proud to recognize the individuals and organizations that are steadfast in their commitment to transforming the business of healthcare for the benefit of many."

2021 Organizational Award Recipients and Key Contributors:

Collaboration: Abbott Laboratories and the American Diabetes Association

Community Impact: Ochsner Health

Innovation: Stanford Health Care

Innovation: Medtronic

Commitment to Safety & Security: Providence

Achieving Financial Agility: Trinity Health, Duke Health and GE Healthcare

Elevating the Clinically Integrated Supply Chain: Scripps Health

U.S. Healthcare Provider of the Year (Large – 1,000+ beds): RWJBarnabas Health

U.S. Healthcare Provider of the Year (Medium – 500-1,000 beds): UC Davis Health

U.S. Healthcare Provider of the Year (Small – less than 500 beds): UCI Health

U.S. Healthcare Supplier of the Year (Large): Medline Industries, Inc.

U.S. Healthcare Supplier of the Year (Mid-Size): Hologic

Canadian Healthcare Supplier of the Year: Stryker Corporation

Canadian Healthcare Provider of the Year: Transform Shared Service Organization

2021 Individual Award Winners:

Healthcare Hero: Jack Koczela , Director of Services, Supply Chain, Froedtert Health

Healthcare Hero: Mark Van Sumeren , Managing Director, Health Industry Advisor

Supply Chain Leadership: Richard Bagley , Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Penn State Health

"While the healthcare industry experienced myriad challenges in the past year, it also launched incredible ingenuity and collaboration. This year's GHXcellence winners represent an industry working together through unprecedented difficulties toward the common goal of optimizing the value and quality of care for the patient and our communities," said Jimmy Chung, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Advantus Health Partners and member of the GHXcellence Selection Committee.

The top-performing provider and supplier organizations were evaluated based on GHX performance metrics. Winners in the other award categories were selected based on submitted nominations and a combination of strategic performance metrics that were evaluated by a selection committee made up of GHX executives and leading healthcare influencers including Randy V. Bradley, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Information Systems & Supply Chain Management, University of Tennessee; Kristine Russell, Executive Vice President, Endeavor Business Media and Publisher/Executive Editor, Healthcare Purchasing News & Medical Laboratory Observer; and Jimmy Chung, MD, MBA. This year, GHX added three new awards to honor those elevating the clinically integrated supply chain, excelling in safety and security and demonstrating keen financial agility.

More details about the award criteria can be found on the GHX award program page .

About GHX

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub .

