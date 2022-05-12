Arctech Expands Solar Tracker Options with SkyLine II, the first 1P tracker with the synchronous multi-point drive mechanism at Intersolar Europe 2022

SHANGHAI, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading tracking, racking, and BIPV solutions provider, announced it has attended the Intersolar 2022 in Munich (Germany) from May 11th to 13th with the latest effort to include the 1P multi-point drive mechanism technology in its product portfolio, SkyLine II. Intersolar Europe is one of the most important, anticipated events in the international solar energy arena, bringing together key companies in the industry.

The SkyLine II has been Arctech's technology flagship at the Messe München exhibition center, venue for this event. As PV modules have been designed in a larger format for increased power, which enlarged both tracker chord and length, posing a stability challenge to traditional single-axis trackers. As the new modules are no longer fully compatible with traditional flexible trackers, Arctech launched a new solution, SkyLine II.

Featuring a pentagonal torque tube and the synchronous multi-point drive mechanism, SkyLine II is the new-generation rigid horizontal single-axis tracker with an independent row and 1P architecture. Unlike the traditional flexible trackers that rotate excessively during wind events and have to be stowed at steep angles, the very stiff Skyline II safely stows at 0 deg without torsional distortion. The design allows the solar tracker for the highest stability at all tracking tilts. Additionally, the unique design with many fixed points generates independent "construction blocks", enabling the most versatile modularity to accommodate all panel sizes and the number of strings per tracker. Moreover, Skyline II only triggers wind stows at 22m/s, which leads to up to 2% more energy yield per year, hence a lower LCOE. These advantages, together with its structure, make SkyLine II one of the best trackers in terms of financial performance and environmental adaptability. Read the whitepaper on Increasing PV Energy Yield with Superior Stow Parameters to get to know more.

"Every year, we relish the opportunity of Intersolar to connect with our worldwide solar colleagues and partners. We welcome them to visit booth A6.370 to get to know Arctech's advanced solar tracker solutions. For us, Intersolar is about face time with our customers. We are helping move the industry forward and love being a part of this clean energy growth trajectory." Remarked Allen Cao, General Manager of International Business at Arctech.

