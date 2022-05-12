Beverly Hills Fertility Opens as California's Newest, Most Innovative and Personal Fertility Center

Dr. Ellen Goldstein, Founding Medical Director, leads an experienced and compassionate team of professionals dedicated to fertility preservation and couples struggling with infertility.

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Fertility (BHF), a new state-of-the art boutique fertility center, opens May 12 to serve hopeful parents in Southern California and around the world.

BHF brings access to all the latest technologies in the newest fertility lab in California, where patients will receive care that combines the most current clinical evidence with personalized, holistic treatment planning. The staff is compassionate and attentive, with many decades of combined experience. BHF offers full spectrum fertility care including in vitro fertilization, egg and sperm donation, egg freezing, and surrogacy in a welcoming space curated by top designers. The facility also provides complete complement of services, including acupuncture, nutrition, and psychological support.

Founding Medical Director Dr. Ellen Goldstein is double board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. Educated at Brown University, Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City, and Dartmouth, she was recruited by UCLA School of Medicine and Cedars Sinai Medical Center to join their top-ranked infertility fellowship, and continues to educate the next generation of physicians as clinical faculty at the UCLA School of Medicine.

Fertility treatment success is exquisitely dependent on the embryology lab. BHF has recruited an embryology team with more than 30 years of combined experience, including two High Complexity Laboratory Directors and one Clinical Laboratory Scientist. Each embryologist is skilled at micromanipulation of embryos for preimplantation genetic testing, which, along with single embryo transfer, will achieve industry-high success rates.

"I am thrilled to announce the opening of Beverly Hills Fertility, where my team and I will offer the very same unique, personalized, empathetic, and evidence-based reproductive and fertility preservation services that I have offered my patients throughout my career, now at a new facility," says Dr. Ellen Goldstein. "I will not only be your physician, but your partner at your side through every step, answering all your questions without ever making you wait, personally explaining every result, and reviewing our individualized plan so that you are fully informed and confident."

Beverly Hills Fertility is located at 10390 Santa Monica Blvd, Suite 340, Los Angeles, CA 90025. To book an appointment, please call 310-855-3688.

