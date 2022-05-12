Braskem Reports Recurring EBITDA of US$920 million in 1Q22

In May, Braskem distributed R$1.35 billion in additional dividends for fiscal year 2021

SÃO PAULO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) announces today its results for 1Q22.

1Q22 HIGHLIGHTS

CONSOLIDATED

In 1Q22, the Company's Recurring EBITDA was US$920 million , 19% lower than 4Q21, mainly due to: (i) the normalization of international spreads for main chemicals and resins in Brazil , for PP in the USA & Europe and for PE in Mexico ; (ii) lower sales volume of main chemicals and resins in the Brazil segment; and (iii) the appreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar of 6.3%. Compared to 1Q21, the Company's Recurring EBITDA in U.S. dollar contracted 27%, due to: (i) the normalization of international spreads for main chemicals, PE and PP in Brazil , for PP in the USA and for PE in Mexico ; (ii) the lower sales volume of resins in Brazil and PP in Europe ; and (iii) the appreciation in the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar of 4.4%. In Brazilian real, Recurring EBITDA was R$4.8 billion , lower 23% and 30% than 4Q21 and 1Q21, respectively, due to the appreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar.

In the quarter, the Company recorded net income[1] of R$3.9 billion , representing R$4.88 per common share and class "A" preferred share[2]. Additionally, the Company's net margin in the period was 15%.

In May, the Company paid additional dividends of R$1.35 billion , based on the results for fiscal year 2021, which, added to the R$6.0 billion prepaid in December 2021 , brings the total to R$7.35 billion , corresponding to 77.5% of the adjusted net income for 2021.

The Company's recurring cash flow was of R$467 million and return[3] on cash flow was of 28% in 1Q22. Adding payments related to the Alagoas geological event, the Company presented in 1Q22 a cash consumption of R$176 million and return³ on cash flow was of 21%.

Corporate leverage, measured by the ratio of adjusted net debt to Recurring EBITDA[4] in U.S. dollar, ended the quarter at 1.00x.

The cash position was US$1.8 billion , a level that guarantees coverage of debt maturities for the next 69 months. This position does not consider the international revolving credit line (stand by) available in the amount of US$1.0 billion , with maturity until 2026, which increases the company's liquidity.