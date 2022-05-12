Diebold Nixdorf to Showcase Low-Touch Retail Experiences for Shoppers and Staff at EuroCIS 2022 Expo in Düsseldorf

Booth presence to focus on integrated self-service solution concepts for fashion, fuel and convenience, grocery and QSR

BERLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in designing, enabling and operating sustainable retail consumer and staff journeys, is pleased to announce its participation in EuroCIS 2022, the leading trade fair for retail technology. Visitors of the exhibition, taking place May 31 to June 2 in Düsseldorf, Germany, will be able to experience solutions that support the stores of the future by walking through multiple interactive retail scenarios. The booth will include examples of fashion, grocery and convenience store checkout to engage visitors in the in-store, connected commerce experience of the future. Additionally, visitors can learn more about the company's electric vehicle charging services.

Diebold Nixdorf's Vynamic Smart Vision I Age Verification allows shoppers to verify their age with artificial intelligence at self-checkout systems when buying age-restricted items. (PRNewswire)

Diebold Nixdorf's booth #D25, located in hall 9, will feature the newest highlights of the company's Storevolution™ program:

Storevolution is a strategic program for retailers to design, enable, and operate consumer journeys based on four guiding principles: Consumer Centricity; Store Digitalization; High Connectivity; and Store-as-a-Service. When leveraged together, these principles comprise Diebold Nixdorf's vision for the future of retail. The Storevolution represents the future of a low-touch, convenient, and personalized customer experience. EuroCIS 2022 attendees will have the opportunity to experience this future up close.

Ilhami Cantadurucu, vice president Retail Global Accounts, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "Retail technology adoption has seen an unprecedented uptick in the last years. More and more retailers think about how to reduce friction points for customers and staff members in their stores to improve shopping and checkout experiences. In addition to this, they also need to anticipate future changes, as customer demands further shift rapidly. Diebold Nixdorf's presence at EuroCIS 2022 will focus on the technology retailers need to create impressive retail environments today and keep pace with all new developments tomorrow."

