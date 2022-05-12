ATLANTA, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Leadership Group today announced the Company has been named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the second consecutive year. Recognized for excellence in its work shaping leadership and organizational strategy, Ampersand is proud to again be named among the very best of the best. Managing Partner Matt Richburg said, "We are honored to serve such an impressive cadre of clients and take tremendous satisfaction in the impact our work enables."

Forbes Names Ampersand Leadership Group to 2022 America's Best Management Consulting Firms list. (PRNewswire)

Forbes, in partnership with market research company Statista, based 2022 results on two independent surveys. The first included 7,500 partners and executives of more than 1,000 management consulting firms, and the second included 1,300 senior executives who worked with such firms over the last four years. Respondents made recommendations based on performance across predetermined industries and functional areas.

Kimberly Kroll, Ampersand's Chicago-based Partner, commented, "This recognition is an honor that reflects not only the trusted partnerships we strive to nurture with our clients, but also our commitment to the continued, thoughtful growth of our team. Adding strong Ampersand team members is paramount to our mission: helping our clients build strong leaders, vibrant organizations, and a better world."

About Ampersand Leadership Group

Ampersand is a trusted group of leadership advisory and organizational performance experts. Founded in 2010, the firm enjoys a strong track record of working with investors, CEOs, and boards to provide uncommon leadership insights and radically accelerate performance across a wide range of industries and verticals.

