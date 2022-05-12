High 5 Plumbing named Small Business of the Year

Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce recognizes leading Denver home service company for excellence in the community

DENVER, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, has been named Small Business of the Year by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce for showcasing excellence in the business community.

High 5 Plumbing was one of three finalists announced in February for the award. The winner was determined by a panel of judges as well as a community vote.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top businesses in the Denver area," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "For us, this is a community award. Without the support from the community, there would be no High 5 Plumbing. We truly appreciate all of our customers for allowing us to serve them and for being a part of our day-to-day lives."

High 5 Plumbing offers a variety of plumbing services to residents in the Denver area, including repair and installation, drain cleaning, pump plumbing, piping, garbage disposal services, sewer line repair, gas plumbing, water heater installation and much more. In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency services.

High 5 Plumbing also dedicates itself to giving back to the community through the High 5 Cares program. Started in 2018, the mission of High 5 Cares is to provide financial support to reputable trusted charity organizations in the community. The company spotlights a different nonprofit each month and donates a set amount of $500. In addition, the nonprofit receives $10 for every High 5 Club Membership that's sold during the month and receives 100% of the proceeds from the company's High 5 clothing line.

"Giving back to the community is a big part of what we do as a company," said Cassi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "We believe our job is to give back to the people that have played such a pivotal role in who we are as a company. They are part of the reason why we love coming to work every day."

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

