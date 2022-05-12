IRISBOND Eye-Tracking Device Hiru Receives Made for iPad Certification from Apple and Begins Expansion into U.S. Market

Hiru's eye-tracking technology offers new ways to interact and communicate is now compatible with iPadOS and Windows

BOSTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRISBOND, a pioneer in assistive technology, today announced that it has received Made for iPad certification from Apple for Hiru, an interactive eye-tracking device. Hiru is the first multi-platform eye-tracking device that works seamlessly with iPad devices running iPadOS 15 or later, in addition to Windows. Hiru devices compatible with iPad will be available to customers May 11.

IRISBOND's receive Made for iPad Certification from Apple for Hiru, an eye-tracking device.

Hiru's advanced AI-based software algorithms, combined with state-of-the-art hardware, capture eye movements and translate them into precise actions on iPadOS, giving users with physical and motor disabilities the option to use eye-tracking on iPadOS for communication, learning, work, and multimedia apps such as YouTube and Spotify.

The initiation process is intuitive and fast, with Hiru calibrating the user's eye in just a few seconds. Hiru's hardware ensures a seamless experience for the user, combining high-performance chip technology with ease of use. The camera and optical sensors provide greater precision and more autonomy. On iPadOS, Hiru users can use augmentative and assistive communication (AAC) applications like TouchChat - currently in beta.

Based on success in the European market, IRISBOND is expanding operations into the United States and has hired Mark Maragni to lead the new business venture. IRISBOND distributes its products through distributors to 36 countries in Europe, South America, and North America.

"Hiru helps users control iPadOS using eye-tracking, and facilitates communication for users with disabilities," said Eduardo Jauregui, CEO and founder, IRISBOND. "This is a major step forward for eye-tracking technology and we are delighted to receive Apple's Made for iPad certification. We are excited for iPad users to navigate their device using Hiru's eye-tracking capabilities.

"Our Made for iPad certification can help accelerate accessibility and inclusivity," continued Jauregui. "We believe that touchless technology like Hiru offers new opportunities for a safer, more inclusive world, especially as we enter a post-pandemic environment."

"Our team is pleased to collaborate with Irisbond and excited by the possibilities the Hiru will offer the field of augmentative communication and assistive technology" says John Costello, Director of Augmentative Communication Program and Jay S. Fishman ALS Augmentative Communication Program at Boston Children's Hospital.

Additionally, Irisbond is working with the University Hospital of San Sebastian on a research study into how Hiru can be used to monitor eye movements that can help some users and medical providers gain insight into possible neurological and ophthalmological diseases.

About The Eye Tracking Market

According to MarketsandMarkets , the eye-tracking market is estimated to grow from $368 million in 2020 to $1.098 million in 2025, and expected to grow at CARG of 24.5 percent. Demand is high for this technology in the healthcare and marketing sectors, for personalized advertisements and behavior monitoring.

About Hiru

Incorporating eye tracking technology into different consumer verticals is becoming increasingly common and IRISBOND's hands-free technology allows people to interact with their environment using only their eye movements and, everyday activities such as calling the elevator or interacting with an ATM can be hands-free.

Introduced in 2020, Hiru is a multi-platform hands-free device that enables companies to design and develop eye tracking capabilities for computers, tablets, ATMs, access systems, etc. As an external eye-tracking device Hiru allows receipt of information through eye movements and interaction with devices and works indistinguishably with Windows and iOS thanks to its connection with these devices in a native manner.

Made for iPad certified Hiru devices will be available in Spain May 11. Users in other countries should contact https://www.irisbond.com/en/contact-irisbond/ to be connected with a local distributor to secure Hiru within 8 weeks.

About IRISBOND

Founded in 2013, IRISBOND is a pioneer in assistive technology and based in Basque country in Northern Spain. IRISBOND solutions are based on years of R&D and software algorithms that rely on artificial intelligence that captures eye movement and translates them into precise movements within the screen. Users can access information in a natural, intuitive way without using their hands, creating a new way of interacting through eye- tracking and movement technology.

View original content:

SOURCE IRISBOND