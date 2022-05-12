Jones Soda Expands Core Bottled Soda Business to Alternative Channels

– New Placements Include TJ Maxx/Marshalls/HomeGoods, Dollar Tree, World Market & More –

SEATTLE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones" or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, today announced new distribution agreements that are expanding the company's retail footprint beyond conventional grocery channels. The new agreements mark the latest achievements in executing a strategic plan that has helped the company deliver seven consecutive quarters of growth for its core bottled soda business.

Jones Soda (PRNewswire)

Focusing on alternative channels such as specialty retail, variety and convenience stores, the new placements reflect the enduring appeal of the unique brand personality created by Jones' novel soda flavors and constantly changing label images selected from photographs taken by Jones fans. The new distribution agreements include:

TJ Maxx/Marshalls/HomeGoods , with roughly 70% of the chain's 2,800 locations now offering Jones Soda 4-packs in Berry Lemonade, Cream Soda, Orange & Cream, Green Apple and Root Beer as well as Jones' rotating Special Release flavors.

Dollar Tree, the discount variety store chain with more than 15,000 stores, which is now carrying 12/12 oz Jones Soda single bottles in four flavors.

World Market (formerly Cost Plus World Market), the 242-store specialty/import retail business that will feature Jones Soda 4-packs in four flavors plus the brand's Pineapple Cream Special Release for its Summertime Happy Hour promotion beginning in May.

Town Pump, a chain of petroleum, travel plazas, convenience stores, gas stations, casinos, hotels, propane and car washes in Montana and Idaho that is carrying Jones Soda single bottles in four flavors as well as Special Release items.

PITCO Foods, a California -based wholesale cash & carry, distribution and members-only warehouse company serving over 12,000 independent convenience, grocery and liquor stores and foodservice operators, which is stocking Jones 4-packs in four flavors as well as 12-bottle Fan Faves and new Mixer variety packs.

McLendon Hardware, a chain of home improvement stores in Washington State that has added Jones Soda's 12-count variety packs, 4-packs and single-pack items.

"Our core bottled soda business remains our key growth driver, and we made a strategic decision last year to continue to build that business as well as brand awareness by seeking distribution in alternative channels," said Eric Chastain, President of the Jones Soda Beverage Division. "These new agreements validate that strategy and also demonstrate the versatility of the Jones brand. We're not just an everyday craft soda but also a fun shopping and tasting experience. We stand out on the shelf, and that's why we're succeeding in this initiative."

The company also continues to expand its footprint in the regional grocery channel with new distribution at The Save Mart Companies, which operates more than 200 stores under the Save Mart, S-Mart Goods, Lucky and FoodMaxx names in California and Nevada. The Save Mart agreement follows the recent announcement that Jones is returning to 210 Meijer stores in six Midwest states as well as continually strengthened relationships with national accounts including Kroger, Safeway Albertsons and Walmart.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, www.drinklemoncocco.com or www.MaryJonesCa nnabis.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jones Soda