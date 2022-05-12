Leatt Corp Announces Recording Breaking Results for First Quarter 2022

Strongest revenue performance to date;

Record breaking revenue for seven quarters in a row;

Net Income up 105% and strong brand development

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Global revenues of $24.2 million , up 88%, compared to first quarter 2021.

Net income of $4.2 million , up 105%, compared to first quarter 2021.

Earnings per basic share of $0.73 , up 92%, compared to first quarter 2021.

Income from operations of $5.6 million , up 104%, compared to first quarter 2021.

Reno, NV warehouse fully online; positioned to deliver more inventory faster in the U.S.

Chief Executive Officer, Sean Macdonald, commented: "The first quarter was another tremendous quarter for us; the 7th quarter in a row of record-breaking revenues and the 16th straight quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. We grew by double-digits in virtually all of our expanding categories and many of our products are still in their infancy, with a huge runway of potential to expand in the global market.

"Helmet sales, an increasingly important product for us, were up 269%, compared to the 2021 first quarter. Helmets accounted for 23% of our first quarter revenues and remain an area where we are investing heavily. We have fully re-designed our MOTO off-road motorcycle helmet range, and demand remains strong for our award-winning MTB line. Sales of our expanded line-up of MOTO off-road motorcycle boots and MTB mountain biking shoes exceeded our expectations. We have created a full line of boots and shoes at key price points and performance levels. Apparel sales were very encouraging, displaying our ability to not only engineer high performance products, but to create designs that appeal to a wide range of riders.

"These consistent results demonstrate that our strategy for growth and profitability remains solid. We plan to continue engineering and developing innovative products that serve a much wider global audience of riders at all levels, from professional racers to weekend riders, and to build out our multi-channel sales organization that can deliver these outstanding products to our team of distributors and dealers around the world."

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked: "Our design and engineering teams are highly motivated by the successful launch of our new products including helmets, boots and shoes, neck and knee braces. Working closely with our marketing team, we are continuing to build a pipeline of innovative 'head-to-toe' products.'"

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $24.2 million, up 88%, compared to $12.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by a 69% increase in body armor sales, a 269% increase in helmet sales, and a 122% increase in other products, parts and accessories, that were partially offset by a 21% decrease in neck brace sales during the 2022 period.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $5.6 million, up 104%, compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $ 4.2 million, or $0.73 per basic and $0.68 per diluted share, up 105%, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.38 per basic and $0.34 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 million and a current ratio of 2.9:1.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added: "We started the year strong and continued building on the solid sales traction that we have created over the past 16 quarters. We have plenty of room to grow, with key product categories like helmets, shoes and boots, apparel and armor showing vast potential for continued expansion as we build the sales and marketing structure to bring them to market.

"We are continuing to build and invest heavily in our sales and distribution facilities in the U.S., an area that offers enormous potential for growth. Our new Reno, Nevada warehouse is now well positioned to house and quickly deliver more stock around the U.S. We are also actively growing our team of in-house sales reps to reach a wider dealer base of both MOTO and MTB dealers.

"At the same time, we are continuing to monitor and adjust for potential economic headwinds. We are closely watching consumer buying patterns, worldwide geo-political risks, the macroeconomic inflationary environment and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our supply chain.

"Our entire team is excited and encouraged by our success to date, but we have plenty of work to do to realize the enormous potential of the Leatt brand."

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











ASSETS













March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



Unaudited

Audited

Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,245,676

$ 5,022,436

Short-term investments 58,263

58,262

Accounts receivable, net 17,743,659

12,660,936

Inventory, net 19,916,817

21,081,481

Payments in advance 1,541,775

1,610,640

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,900,500

4,178,427

Total current assets 47,406,690

44,612,182











Property and equipment, net 3,147,973

3,128,086

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,287,949

1,393,213











Other Assets







Deposits 49,750

33,339











Total Assets $ 51,892,362

$ 49,166,820











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 11,410,067

$ 14,617,671

Note payable, current 88,168

83,270

Operating lease liabilities, current 279,148

318,621

Income taxes payable 4,146,521

2,738,818

Short term loan, net of finance charges 661,067

975,025

Total current liabilities 16,584,971

18,733,405











Deferred compensation 340,000

320,000

Note payable, net of current portion 169,957

189,249

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,008,801

1,074,592

Deferred tax liability, net 228,600

228,600











Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares





authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding 3,000

3,000

Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares





authorized, 5,791,683 and 5,673,683 shares issued





and outstanding 130,280

130,162

Additional paid - in capital 9,689,299

9,230,847

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (521,534)

(779,268)

Retained earnings 24,258,988

20,036,233

Total stockholders' equity 33,560,033

28,620,974











Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 51,892,362

$ 49,166,820











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.



LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Three Months Ended

March 31

2022

2021

Unaudited

Unaudited







Revenues $ 24,228,108

$ 12,896,475







Cost of Revenues 14,601,018

6,844,521







Gross Profit 9,627,090

6,051,954







Product Royalty Income 78,839

24,810







Operating Expenses





Salaries and wages 1,297,962

924,537 Commissions and consulting expenses 162,586

220,662 Professional fees 259,115

337,755 Advertising and marketing 613,890

517,580 Office lease and expenses 207,021

87,373 Research and development costs 533,700

405,105 Bad debt expense 18,324

65,825 General and administrative expenses 711,752

528,599 Depreciation 276,924

236,535 Total operating expenses 4,081,274

3,323,971







Income from Operations 5,624,655

2,752,793







Other Income (Expenses)





Interest and other expenses, net 6,157

(4,007) Total other income (expenses) 6,157

(4,007)







Income Before Income Taxes 5,630,812

2,748,786







Income Taxes 1,408,057

687,948







Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 4,222,755

$ 2,060,838







Net Income per Common Share





Basic $ 0.73

$ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.68

$ 0.34







Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding





Basic 5,765,461

5,430,374 Diluted 6,246,325

6,118,129







Comprehensive Income





Net Income $ 4,222,755

$ 2,060,838 Other comprehensive income, net of $0 and ($1,000) deferred





income taxes in 2022 and 2021





Foreign currency translation 257,734

(28,352)







Total Comprehensive Income $ 4,480,489

$ 2,032,486







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.



















LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021









2022

2021







Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 4,222,755

$ 2,060,838 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)





operating activities:





Depreciation 276,924

236,535 Stock-based compensation 202,770

55,020 Bad debts reserve 14,526

63,111 Inventory reserve 13,656

(23,044) (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (21,590)

457 (Increase) decrease in:





Accounts receivable (5,097,249)

2,950,042 Inventory 1,151,008

(236,474) Payments in advance 68,865

82,168 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 277,927

(1,938,074) Income tax refunds receivable -

2,964 Deposits (16,411)

125 Increase (decrease) in:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,207,604)

(2,301,718) Income taxes payable 1,407,703

137,197 Deferred compensation 20,000

20,000 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (686,720)

1,109,147







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (260,912)

(34,272) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 35,848

- Increase in short-term investments, net (1)

(1) Net cash used in investing activities (225,065)

(34,273)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of common stock 255,800

- Repayment of note payable to bank (14,394)

- Repayment of short-term loan, net (313,958)

(237,767) Net cash used in financing activities (72,552)

(237,767)







Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 207,577

(18,225)







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (776,760)

818,882







Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 5,022,436

2,967,042







Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 4,245,676

$ 3,785,924







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



Cash paid for interest $ 16,133

$ 9,323 Cash paid for income taxes $ 354

$ 550,000







Other noncash investing and financing activities





Common stock issued for services $ 202,770

$ 55,020















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.





