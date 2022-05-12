Medi-Cal Expands Services to 185,000 More Adults

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in history, approximately 185,000 low-income Californians aged 50 and up are eligible for full-scope Medi-Cal benefits, regardless of their immigration status. Under California Assembly Bill 133, health plans like Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) are now able to provide these adults access to services like preventive healthcare, behavioral health services, vision care and more.

IEHP understands the fears associated with applying for Medi-Cal as an undocumented resident and is making every effort to connect residents to trusted information, resources and support to aid in making the best decision for them. These efforts include community events, partnerships with legal organizations like TODEC and more. (PRNewswire)

In 2019, the state made its first historic move to provide full-scope Medi-Cal services to all California residents 0-26 years old. AB 133 is now the state's boldest move toward health equity and provides the most inclusive health care policy for low-income persons in the nation.

"Everyone deserves access to health and wellness services they can trust," said Dr. Takashi Wada, IEHP Chief Medical Officer. "We've seen the impacts of community health firsthand over the last two years. When more residents have access to coordinated care and preventive services, health and wellness improves, and communities thrive. All communities, regardless of immigration status, deserve the opportunity to achieve vibrant health."

IEHP understands the fears associated with applying for Medi-Cal as an undocumented resident and is making every effort to connect residents to trusted information, resources and support to aid in making the best decision for them. These efforts include community events, partnerships with legal organizations like TODEC and more.

"IEHP is eager to do all we can to support these older adults so that they may receive the care and benefits they need to live fruitful lives as residents of the Inland Empire," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer.

For more information and to enroll into Medi-Cal, residents can call IEHP's Enrollment Advisors at 1-866-294-4347 (1-800-720-4347 TTY) or visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)