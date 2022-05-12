Private Jet Company Volato Adds Industry Veteran Keith Rabin As Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato, the most efficient way to own a private jet, today announced the addition of Keith Rabin to the team as Chief Financial Officer. Keith is a serial aviation entrepreneur and investor with over 25 years of experience. In his new role, Keith will oversee the financial operations of the company including scaling financial processes, overseeing our external audits, identifying growth opportunities, and facilitating aircraft and base acquisitions.

Keith brings over a decade of private aviation experience to his new role. He was formerly President, Co-Founder and CFO of JSX. During his time at JSX, Keith was responsible for equity and debt fundraising and grew the team to 250 employees. Keith's aviation operations experience adds unique insights to his financial acumen, having touched multiple facets of private aviation including sales, maintenance, system operations, human resources, and IT.

"Keith has a proven track record of steering companies through significant growth, making it the perfect time for him to join the Volato team," said Matt Liotta, CEO at Volato. "We're excited to have Keith on board and looking forward to pushing the company further, together."

"My career in private aviation has been incredibly rewarding, and I am excited to continue it at Volato," said Keith Rabin, CFO at Volato. "The company has identified a unique and innovative opportunity in the private aviation industry and a world-class team of professionals to make it happen. I'm honored to be on board and eager to help grow the business."

Prior to working in private aviation, Keith started his career as a management consultant for The Boston Consulting Group and Deloitte Consulting with Fortune 500, private and public sector clients. Keith has a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and holds an MBA from Columbia University.

About Volato :

Volato is the modern way to buy and own a private jet, creating a more accessible, sustainable category of private aviation ownership through an innovative business model that reduces costs while increasing the convenience of ownership. Volato focuses on missions of up to four passengers and operates a fleet of bespoke HondaJet Elite aircraft.

