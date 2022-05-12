Recruitment marketplaces: The Great Resignation to the Great Move Forward

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recruitment marketplaces, battered two years ago by the pandemic, are growing from last year's "Big Bounce Back" into a "Great Move Forward," finding new revenue models and technology to consolidate their growth.

The 2022 Recruitment Marketplace Annual from the AIM Group shows how artificial intelligence, applicant tracking systems, CVs and resumes, and programmatic advertising factor into the industry's evolving terrain.

"It's been an astonishing three years for recruitment marketplaces," said Peter M. Zollman of the AIM Group. "The speed of change — and new business models like programmatic, cost-per-hire and others — are having a profound impact on companies helping connect people with jobs."

The 145-page report focuses on the world's biggest recruitment marketplaces: Indeed.com, LinkedIn, Seek (Australia), 58.com (China), Glassdoor, ZipRecruiter, Craigslist and more. It covers three "companies to watch," College Recruiter, which has developed global

programmatic advertising; Talk'n'Job, an inexpensive tool for job applications on mobile phones, and ViecLamTot.com, a blue-collar site in Vietnam.

The report ranks the world's Top 15 recruitment marketplaces by revenue and the Top 15 freelance marketplaces. It also lists the global Top 50 marketplaces by traffic, and the Top 3 marketplaces in 65 countries from A to Z (Argentina to Zimbabwe).

The $1,495 report is sold at AIMGroup.com , where a free preview is available.

"Job boards aren't just job boards any more, and they can't be," said Zollman. "They have to offer a wide range of products and services — in some cases, more like a staffing agency than an old matching-algorithms site."

The report examines Facebook's pullback from job listings; Google's Cloud Jobs API; JobIndex in Denmark, the world's first job aggregator, and the growing use of AI in hiring.

Note to editors: Free copies are available for coverage by emailing info@aimgroup.com. AIM Group founding principal Peter M. Zollman is available for interviews at peterz@aimgroup.com, 1-407-788-2780.

The AIM Group provides global business intelligence for automotive, real estate, recruitment and horizontal marketplaces and classified advertising sites. We work at senior levels with marketplace companies, investors and vendors on strategic and operational opportunities and challenges. We're a global team of about 40 experts who understand the industry in greater depth than anyone else. We publish AIM Group Marketplaces Report and run leading global conferences. Founded in 1998, the AIM Group is based near Orlando, Fla.

