Revere Securities LLC Announces Acquisition of NorthStar Investment Banking

MIAMI, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Investment Banking, a globally active boutique investment bank, announced today that the Company has been acquired by Revere Securities, a premier Wall Street investment banking firm. The new deal will allow NorthStar to offer its clients access to a larger organization, under the umbrella of Revere, which can handle bigger transactions at a global scale, all with the same exceptional client service and boutique approach they've grown accustomed to.

This marks the third company Managing Director Julien Meyer has successfully exited and he will be joining the Revere team as an Executive Director of Investment Banking. Other key NorthStar executives joining Revere include James Sackey, who will join as Vice President of Investment Banking and Matthew Davis, as a Senior Analyst.

"Since our inception nearly five years ago, we've been steadfast on developing something scalable while working with the best-in-class investment banking, advisory and law firms to provide high caliber due diligence and transaction services to our clients made up of entrepreneurs and mid-level business," said Meyer. "By partnering with Revere, we look forward to taking the NorthStar services to the next level while also having the opportunity to grow alongside such a powerhouse team and operation. We couldn't be happier to join Revere at such an exciting time for both our firms."

"As Revere expects to continue our rapid expansion, we have been actively looking to bolster our execution team and NorthStar fits the bill. Our team has had a close relationship with the team and have tracked them closely over the past three years as they've closed nearly a half billion dollars in transaction value. We welcome Julien and his team and are thrilled to bring them on as assets to our banking group here at Revere," said Arthur DeFilippo Banking Principle.

Throughout his career, Meyer has launched a top-ranked podcast "Startup Financial News" that yielded more than 20,000 subscribers at its peak, wrote and published the book "First Money In", and has been featured in numerous nationally recognized media outlets including Yahoo! Finance, MarketWatch, Ascent, Orlando Business Journal, Bloomberg, CNBC, and more.

For more information about Revere Securities LLC, visit https://www.reveresecurities.com/. For more information on NorthStar Investment Banking, visit https://northstarib.com/.

About NorthStar Investment Banking

NorthStar is a globally active boutique investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, access to capital, and managing company sales and valuations. The company is on a mission to offer transparent pricing, upfront disclosures, easy-to-understand engagements, and the fact that M&A has the power to positively change organizations and lives. NorthStar specializes in business formation, capital raises, growth through acquisitions, and M&A services for companies across the globe.

About Revere Securities LLC

Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.

