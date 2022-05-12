Scaled Agile, Inc. Inducts Audrey Boydston and Deema Dajani into the SAFe® Fellow Program

The SAFe® Fellow Program recognizes a select number of individuals who have the depth and breadth of experience to work at the highest levels of complexity in enterprise digital transformation

BOULDER, Colo., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc. (SAI) announced today the induction of two new Fellows into the SAFe® Fellow Program, Audrey Boydston and Deema Dajani.

Scaled Agile is proud to welcome Audrey Boydston and Deema Dajani to the SAFe® Fellow Program (PRNewswire)

The SAFe® Fellow Program represents an elite class of experts who are able to help the world's largest organizations accelerate digital transformation and achieve business agility. The SAFe® Fellow achievement is Scaled Agile's most prestigious distinction, recognizing individuals who have exhibited the highest level of mastery and thought leadership in the practice of SAFe.

"With so much riding on how swiftly a business adapts and pivots during this era of radical disruption, it's critical to work within a proven system of practices and mindset," said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and chief methodologist. "Audrey Boydston and Deema Dajani have been selected and vetted based on a combination of their ongoing contribution to the evolution of the Framework, their demonstrated success in a broad range of SAFe implementations, and their willingness to share their expertise in the public arena through writing and speaking."

Scaled Agile is pleased to welcome the newest members of the program:

Audrey Boydston, Enterprise Transformation Leader, Scaled Agile, Inc.

Audrey Boydston is a master facilitator, trainer, and leadership coach. With extensive experience helping organizations lead through change and increase employee engagement, Boydston finds great purpose in connecting people through the power of learning. Most recently, she co-created the Training from the Back of the Room virtual course with best-selling author Sharon Bowman and a team of 10 global trainers.

Deema Dajani, Product Manager, Scaled Agile, Inc.

Deema Dajani draws on her background in startups and an MBA from Kellogg to help large enterprises create the environment to shape disruption with business agility. Since the early 2000s, Dajani has led large-scale transformations in the financial services and insurance sectors. More recently, Dajani is evolving Scaled Agile's Lean Portfolio Management guidance. She also is a co-founder of Women in Agile, a non-profit organization focused on growth and inclusivity in the community.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility. Through integrated solutions that help teams unlock better ways of working, Scaled Agile is redefining the way the world's leading organizations identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Over 20,000 businesses and government agencies rely on SAFe and Scaled Agile's Global Partner Network to accelerate digital innovation and compete in a fast-changing marketplace. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy and community service movement. Learn more at scaledagile.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scaled Agile, Inc.