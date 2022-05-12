TAKU NAKAOKA NAMED CEO OF UPSHER-SMITH LABORATORIES

Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Rich Fisher, to Assume Day-to-Day Leadership as President & COO

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced that Taku Nakaoka has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Upsher-Smith, effective May 13. Additionally, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Rich Fisher, has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) responsible for the day-to-day leadership of Upsher-Smith. Mr. Nakaoka succeeds Rusty Field, who previously served as President and CEO and recently departed the Company to pursue another opportunity.

As Chairman and CEO, Mr. Nakaoka is responsible for the strategic direction, operating performance and growth of Upsher-Smith. Mr. Nakaoka also serves as Corporate Officer and Group Chief Officer of Corporate Strategy of Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd., Upsher-Smith's parent company, and Corporate Officer and General Manager of Corporate Strategy at Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Prior to Sawai, he held several executive-level positions at Sumitomo Corporation.

"I am honored to assume this role as Chairman and CEO and look forward to working alongside the executive team to drive the strategic direction of the company, expand global partnerships and enhance programs critical to future growth," said Taku Nakaoka, Chairman and CEO of Upsher-Smith. "Rusty's strong and determined leadership over the past eight years was integral to building a strong foundation for Upsher-Smith and Rich Fisher's previous role as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy makes him well-positioned to successfully lead the company as President and COO."

