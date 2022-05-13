UL Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Fire Extinguishers

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the Starvvo fire extinguishers identified below bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks. UL has not evaluated these fire extinguishers to the appropriate Standards for Safety, and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: STARVVO Fire Extinguisher

Remedy: This product should be removed from service. UL recommends that users keep a UL Certified fire extinguisher in a readily accessible location to use in the event of a fire.

Identification on the Product:

The unauthorized UL Certification Mark appears on the extinguisher and the packaging.

STARVVO

Fire Extinguisher

Known to be distributed and sold by: PT Global Mitra Proteksindo, PT Milenia Mega Mandiri, and other online sellers on eCommerce platforms. https://starvvo.com/produk-starvvo

Peyton Zylke

Corporate Communications

UL

847.226.3483

Peyton.Zylke@ul.com

Release No. 22PN-07

