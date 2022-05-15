Kanpai Pandas Own Allegiant Stadium Executive Box Suite for 15 Years

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In our continuing goal of providing luxurious and exclusive real-world utility to Kanpai Panda holders, the Kanpai Panda team has secured executive box suite E2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas FOR 15 YEARS! Kanpai Panda holders will have tickets to all Raiders preseason, regular season, and playoffs games and will also have the first right of refusal on all other events held throughout the upcoming season. This includes access to concerts, basketball games, UFC, WWE, and more! A full list of upcoming events can be found here: https://www.allegiantstadium.com/events. Kanpai Panda holders will have access to these home Raiders games in the upcoming 2022/2023 football season:

Arizona Cardinals (Week 2, September 18th)

Denver Broncos (Week 4, October 2nd)

Houston Texans (Week 7, October 23rd)

Indianapolis Colts (Week 10, November 13)

Los Angeles Chargers (Week 13, December 4)

New England Patriots (Week 15, December 18)

San Fransisco 49ers (Week 17, January 1st)

Kansas City Chiefs (Week 18, January 7/8 TBD)

The Kanpai Panda suite will be one of only 128 total suites at Allegiant Stadium. Kanpai Panda holders will be amongst the likes of MGM, Wynn, Caesars, Coca-Cola, and other conglomerates who have also secured their executive suits for the upcoming season. Amenities include unlimited gourmet food and alcohol, premium parking, and access to multiple club spaces inside Allegiant Stadium. Kanpai Panda holders will have the opportunity to indulge in elite experiences whilst collaborating and networking with giants in the crypto space and the real world.

Kanpai Pandas gives you a membership pass into an exclusive club that offers access to high-end events such as private parties, tickets to sporting events, concerts, and other sought-after entertainment events. The Kanpai Panda executive suite at Allegiant Stadium is one of many exclusive events the Kanpai Panda has delivered and will continue to deliver for Kanpai Panda holders. Kanpai Pandas is building a family of like-minded people across the globe, creating a network effect where holders can build, collaborate, and learn together in the journey to making NFT history. Kanpai Pandas believe in building a sustainable long-term foundation through providing real-world utility and on-chain innovation.

