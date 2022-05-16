Beach House Shake® Launches New Website Connecting Beauty and Relaxation to Leading Composite Shake

QUEBEC CITY, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach House Shake, the leading brand of composite shingle in North America, has launched a new design-inspired website at www.BeachHouseShake.com. Engineered to provide the beauty of cedar shingles without the cupping, checking, discoloration or maintenance inherent with natural cedar, Beach House Shake was introduced in 2017 by Derby Building Products.

The new website is designed to showcase Beach House Shake's great looks and long-term durability through a scenic user journey. Evoking an emotional connection, the site transports visitors to shorelines, tall grasses, and even lush forests to feel the inspiration behind the four product colorways – Sandcastle, Atlantica, Hatteras, and Pacifica.

A state of relaxation is hard to resist as the website is filled with images that depict dream homes in many different locations. The site, which toggles easily between English and French Canadian, also has a visualizer to allow users to see how Beach House Shake would look on any home. Then, a user can simply click "Get Started" to locate U.S. and Canadian dealers.

"It doesn't take long for cedar to begin aging - often turning dark in as little as a year," said Michael Morris, VP of Sales for Derby Building Products. "Our new Beach House Shake website allows homeowners to really see the difference. With Beach House Shake, anyone can have the look of cedar shake they desire – at a precise moment in time – and then retain that specific look without worrying about discoloration, decay, or the maintenance cycle required with natural cedar."

Available across North America, Beach House Shake, is a high-performance composite shingle that delivers classic beauty without compromise. Architecturally accurate, Beach House Shake has straight, squared edges, a unique edge grain texture, and genuine saw cuts on the surface. And thanks to its unique KAPGUARD® with Kynar® coating, Beach House Shake is guaranteed to stand up to the most severe weather without degradation.

Beach House Shake is backed by a 20-year "Beautiful Freedom" warranty in addition to a 50-year Performance Plus Limited Warranty. It is also Miami Dade-approved for high wind and high impact resistance in High Velocity Hurricane Zones. Visit the new website at www.BeachHouseShake.com

About Tando

Tando's exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake®. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products. Visit www.tandobp.com or www.beachhouseshake.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Derby Building Products