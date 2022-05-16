Brian Oliver Joins BlockFi as General Manager of Institutions

Oliver brings over 20 years of strong financial services experience, and will manage BlockFi's Institutional business globally

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockFi, a global crypto financial services company, announced today that Brian Oliver has joined the company as General Manager of Institutions. In this role, Oliver will manage BlockFi's Institutional business globally, which includes prime brokerage services, mining equipment-backed and crypto loans, and asset management services to clients across the traditional finance and crypto ecosystem.

In his more than 20 years of experience with leading global financial institutions, Oliver has launched, built and scaled businesses across the full lifecycle of financial products, including market making, prime brokerage and post-trade infrastructure. He has worked across a number of asset classes, including rates, credit and foreign exchange, and has spent his career leading global teams from both the U.S. and London. Oliver joins BlockFi from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"), and he has held senior roles at CME Group, J.P. Morgan, Citadel Securities and IHS Markit.

"We are pleased to bring Brian onto team BlockFi. He has a track record of scaling businesses rooted in financial markets being disrupted and transformed by technological innovation. Combining Brian's expertise, and that of our existing bench of experts, with BlockFi's strong history of bringing the world's largest institutions into the digital asset space creates a huge opportunity for our growing pipeline," said Zac Prince, CEO and Founder of BlockFi.

"I am very excited to join BlockFi, a crypto financial services pioneer who leads from the front. The company is a trusted partner to its institutional client base, which is growing at a rapid pace as more financial institutions enter the crypto ecosystem. The future is bright for the company, and I'm proud to be a part of it," said Mr. Oliver.

Oliver holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University and a Master's of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

