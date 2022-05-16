MyCase Announces Acquisition of Docketwise

Key acquisition extends MyCase into immigration law firms

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MyCase, a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software and payment services to law firms, announced that it had acquired Docketwise, the top-rated and largest immigration software platform that serves more than 6,000 immigration practitioners. The two products now integrate to connect the smartest immigration software with the most intuitive practice management platform.

"We've always sought to empower law firms with the technology they love and that is exactly the kind of software that Jeremy and James have built at Docketwise," said Jim McGinnis, CEO of MyCase. "This acquisition offers an exciting opportunity to bring modern tools to a broader set of immigration law firms."

When Docketwise was founded in 2016, its founders Jeremy Peskin and James Pittman, innovated a unique approach to preparing immigration cases by using intake questionnaires to generate immigration applications dynamically. The software also offers all-in-one case management for immigration law firms, including case tracking, mobile apps, workflows, two-way text messaging, and billing and trust accounting.

"We're thrilled to join the MyCase team," said Peskin. "MyCase's acquisition of Docketwise provides a major growth opportunity to accelerate product development and our customer base, and we couldn't be more excited to be part of the growing MyCase family."

"I'm a long-time customer of MyCase and Docketwise, and both are instrumental to the success of our firm," said San Diego immigration attorney Jacob Sapochnick. "This is the perfect match. MyCase and Docketwise provide top-notch software and unrivaled customer service. With MyCase and Docketwise joining forces, the potential benefits to immigration law firms can't be overstated and I look forward to seeing how their partnership will add value to our clients."

The Docketwise integration with MyCase enables firms to automate the preparation of immigration forms stored in Docketwise without having to enter duplicate data into both platforms. Customers even have the ability to customize, share, or print forms in more than seven languages.

Docketwise will continue to be sold as a standalone product, and will also integrate with other legal software providers. The partnership between MyCase and Docketwise, however, allows for a uniquely deep integration between the two platforms, and in the near term will include frictionless sharing of immigration applications from Docketwise to MyCase.

This move further exemplifies MyCase's vision of creating a one-stop technology ecosystem for law firms. By adding best-in-class practice area-specific solutions to its family of companies, connecting over a dozen new partner integrations, and releasing new features that include robust document automation, MyCase Drive, and legal accounting, the company has established itself as the leading technology partner that helps lawyers get work done.

About MyCase

MyCase is complete legal practice management software designed for the modern law firm. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and robust Reporting. It includes market-leading features such as integrated MyCase Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. The MyCase family of brands includes MyCase, Soluno, CASEpeer, Woodpecker, and Docketwise. Learn more at www.mycase.com .

