CNH Industrial Reman Helps End-Customers Limit Liability through 24-Month Warranty Program

Industry-leading warranty provides coverage up to 24-months on dealer-installed remanufactured parts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNH Industrial Reman is helping customers limit risks through its industry-leading warranty program with coverage up to 24-months on parts and labor when dealer-installed. First implemented in 2021, the extended warranty program covers remanufactured parts for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland Agriculture and New Holland Construction equipment.

CNH Industrial Reman (PRNewswire)

"At CNH Industrial Reman, we have the gift of hindsight, meaning our engineering and quality departments constantly analyze warranty data and failure modes of the various components we offer to develop corrective actions and greatly reduce failures," said Chandler Dalenberg, dealer development manager at CNH Industrial Reman. "This process, along with the constant communication flow from the original manufacturer of the parts allows us to remanufacture our products to the latest and greatest specifications, maximizing uptime for the end-user."

CNH Industrial Reman replacement parts carry a better-than-new warranty that exceeds OEM and replacement part warranties and is backed by CNH Aftermarket Solutions.

"We are so confident in our production team and the quality of our products that we extended our warranty coverages up to 24 months," said Dalenberg. "We're able to offer the best-in-class warranty so equipment owners can enjoy peace of mind knowing we have them covered from day one."

Compared to repairing parts or purchasing aftermarket or salvage parts, end-customers minimize their risks when they purchase replacement parts covered by the CNH Industrial Reman warranty program.

"Over 90% of the products we offer carry the 24-month warranty for parts and labor, the exception being some of the major engine components where we promote servicing with our remanufactured engine assemblies," said Dalenberg. "End-customers can learn more about the specific details by visiting their local CNH dealer."

If a customer chooses to install a CNH Industrial Reman part themselves or use options other than an approved CNH dealer location, warranty coverages are cut in half and will only be paid on the part. Labor is not included in the coverage for non-dealer-installed parts.

For more information about the CNH Industrial Reman warranty coverages, visit https://mycnhreman.com/pages/warranty-coverages.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CNH Industrial Reman