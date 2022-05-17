CRITERIA LABS PARTNERS WITH COBHAM ADVANCED ELECTRONIC SOLUTIONS IN SUPPORT OF ADVANCED OFFBOARD ELECTRONIC WARFARE PROGRAM

The new defense system delivers persistent electronic surveillance and attack capability against naval threats like anti-ship missiles.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteria Labs, an industry leader in high-reliability RF components and semiconductor engineering solutions has partnered with CAES, a leading provider of mission critical electronics for aerospace and defense, to consult on systems development and production of die carrier assemblies in support of the U.S. Navy's Advanced Offboard Electronic Warfare program (AOEW).

"This new partnership reflects the confidence and trust that our defense industry partners place in Criteria Labs," said Doug Myron, President and CEO at Criteria Labs. "We are extremely excited about our new partnership with CAES, our teams will work closely together in support of this mission critical defense application."

The AOEW program will deliver persistent electronic surveillance (detection) capability against naval threats like anti-ship missiles (ASM). The new system not only allows the U.S. Navy's fleet to see incoming threats, but to respond to them (countermeasures). Criteria Labs will support in the delivery of low rate initial production (LRIP) lots before the start of full-rate production (FRP) in 2023 or 2024. Criteria Labs is investing in cutting edge equipment and expanding internal resources to meet AOEW program needs.

Criteria Labs Inc. is a high-reliability RF products and semiconductor engineering company with offices in Austin, TX and Penrose, CO. Dedicated to providing the best RF and semiconductor engineering services possible, Criteria Labs delivers end-to-end microelectronic solutions for mission critical aerospace and defense applications. Criteria Labs provides RF product design, assembly, upscreening, reliability, and qualification testing solutions. Criteria Labs performs testing to comply with space and military performance specifications prescribed in MIL-PRF (-27, -123, -19500, -38524, -38535, -39007, -49465, -55310, -55342 and -55365) and NASA, EEE-INST-002. For more information, visit https://www.criterialabs.com/.

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most technologically challenging military and aerospace trusted systems. As the largest provider of mixed-signal and radiation-hardened technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF, microwave and millimeter wave, microelectronic and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure world. On land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace, CAES' extensive electronics and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation.

