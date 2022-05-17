David's Bridal Joins Forces with Anomalie to Accelerate Mission of Serving Brides Through Every Step of the Wedding Journey

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today an acquisition of the team and technological assets of Anomalie, a leading bridal startup with a suite of innovative digital tools used by millions of brides. Leslie Voorhees Means, Co-Founder and CEO of Anomalie, will join the company to lead the implementation of new strategic initiatives to help brides at every step of their planning journey. She will report to Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & IT Officer.

"David's Bridal is the leader in this space and is the only company with a national store network and digital solutions to meet the bride where she is during every step of wedding planning," said Voorhees Means. "I am excited to integrate Anomalie's technology and customer experience into the David's Bridal family to further strengthen the commitment to offer a fully integrated end-to-end one-stop-shop for her.

"When it comes to finding her dream dress, our brides told us loud and clear that they are seeking inspiration online but still want the certainty of an in-store experience to finalize such an important purchase. As the needs of the brides evolve, so do we. We are so excited to work with Leslie to enhance our industry-leading digital offerings that complement our 300+ global locations," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing and IT Officer of David's Bridal.

Since 2017, Anomalie has developed technology used by millions of brides to visualize their dress and plan their wedding. The company will deliver all existing orders, and no longer operate as a standalone entity. Anomalie's team, assets and technology will be integrated into David's Bridal digital offerings to enhance the bride experience.

Leslie Voorhees Means, co-founder and CEO of Anomalie, has spent her career in product development and manufacturing for global tech and retail brands. She brings a diverse background in innovation and customer experience to David's Bridal.

"David's Bridal is a leader in personalized garment options for the entire wedding party. One in three brides purchases their wedding dress at David's Bridal - and each one of them has access to personalized styling consultations, the largest selection of dresses for the bride and bridal party, and the country's largest network of alteration artisans," added Voorhees Means. "I am excited to help the company build tools to bring this personalized experience to other parts of the wedding planning journey."

