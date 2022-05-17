DxSherpa Technologies showcases Digital Transformation Capabilities with ServiceNow Platform across all industries

BENAULIM, India, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DxSherpa Technologies showcased their Digital transformation capabilities and shared the insights and experiences in a grand FY 2022-23 Sales Kick-off Meeting. Team was involved in discussions for complete three days to prepare their Strategy to expand their horizon across the globe and plan to extend the partnership with ServiceNow.

"While we are growing our team and customer base in multiple territories, we are excited to announce an average 64% YoY growth in last 4 years," said Rachna Barsagade, Director, DxSherpa. "We all have shared our experiences, learnings and are geared up for the future growth in the USA and other regions. We can now go beyond the needs for digital transformation through consulting and implementation services, Managed Support Services and license resale in India and US regions with the full support of ServiceNow."

DxSherpa, has increased their employee strength to 300+ ServiceNow consultants, served more than 120+ clients and keep adding minimum 25-30 New Logos every year. In parallel, they are focused on Employee satisfaction with more than 90% every year.

About DxSherpa Technologies

DxSherpa Technologies is a pure-play ServiceNow consulting, implementation and services firm with offices in the United States and India. We assist medium to large organizations in Asia, Europe, and North America to provide valued services around IT, Customer and Employee workflows. They have created and grown a committed and focused team of 300+ ServiceNow consultants (and growing) to support our increasing customer base across many disciplines. They believe in building trust and work satisfaction among Employees, Customers and Partners by continually enhancing their skills to deliver excellence. Their result oriented business consultants and technology experts developed transformational roadmaps that lead to business value, Customer ROI realization and success.

