EY Announces Visby Medical Founder and CEO Adam de la Zerda as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Bay Area Award Finalist

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced Monday that Adam de la Zerda, PhD, founder and CEO of Visby Medical, Inc., was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Bay Area Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. De la Zerda was selected by a panel of independent judges based on entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Visby Medical logo (PRNewsfoto/Visby Medical) (PRNewswire)

"I am honored and humbled to be named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year alongside such accomplished and ambitious business leaders," said de la Zerda. "Visby Medical is singularly focused on developing rapid point of care diagnostics to improve health outcomes for people around the world. My hope in founding Visby was to create meaningful change and improve quality of care, and I am pleased Ernst & Young has recognized that mission."

Visby Medical is a diagnostics company that develops polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tools for use at the point of care. The Company offers handheld, instrument-free PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19 in all populations, and the Sexual Health Click Test for the detection of Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Trichomonas in women. Both tests provide results in about 30 minutes with ~97% accuracy or greater.

Regional award winners will be announced on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In the Bay Area, sponsors also include CBRE and Woodruff Sawyer.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.

It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

About Visby Medical™

Visby Medical is transforming the order of diagnosis and treatment for infectious diseases so clinicians can test, talk with, and treat the patient in a single visit. The Company's proprietary technology development program culminated in the world's first instrument-free, single-use PCR platform that fits in the palm of your hand and rapidly tests for serious infections. Originally developed for sexually transmitted infections, the Company's FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived Sexual Health Click Test for women returns accurate results within 28 minutes. The Visby Medical technology is also helping to fight the global pandemic via the Visby Medical COVID-19 Test, and its robust pipeline includes tests for other infectious diseases. Visby Medical is accelerating the delivery of fast and accurate, palm-sized PCR diagnostics to the point of care, and eventually for use at home. For more information, visit www.visbymedical.com. Follow Visby Medical on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Doug Hochstedler – Vice President, Health

doug.hochstedler@porternovelli.com

(317) 645-8665

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visby Medical