FISHERS ISLAND LEMONADE INTRODUCES ULTIMATE SUMMERTIME VARIETY PACK OF AWARD-WINNING CANNED COCKTAILS

America's Craft Lemonade Canned Cocktail Releases Newest Innovation, And Expands to More U.S. States

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishers Island Lemonade, America's craft lemonade canned cocktail, is once again heating up the ready-to-drink category with the launch of a variety pack. Following last summer's release of the brand's first-ever line extensions, the new Fishers Variety 8-pack includes three of the brand's award-winning flavors: 4 cans of Fishers Island Lemonade Original 9%, 2 cans of Fishers Spiked Tea 7% and 2 cans of Fishers Pink Flamingo 7%.

Launched by female founder Bronya Shillo in 2014, Fishers Island Lemonade pioneered the ready-to-drink category as one of the first spirit-based canned cocktail brands created in the United States. It was while working as a bartender at the Pequot Inn on Fishers Island, New York, where Bronya had the visionary idea to package the signature house cocktail into a can, allowing fans to conveniently take the delicious and distinctly flavorful cocktail with them to enjoy wherever that may be. Fishers Island Lemonade is also furthering its distribution footprint, expanding into Florida and South Carolina, and will be available at retailers, restaurants and bars in time for Memorial Day. Fishers Island Lemonade is now sold in 14 states, on Drizly and direct-to-consumer at buy.filemonade.com.

With Gold Medal recognition for each of the Fishers canned cocktails and recognized by Drizly as one of the top selling canned beverages, Fishers Island Lemonade is one of the only canned cocktail brands crafted with a dual-spirits base, combining premium vodka, barrel-aged whiskey, lemon and honey. Each of the flavors included in the new Fishers Variety 8-pack uses the original recipe as the foundation for each varietal:

Fishers Island Lemonade Original 9%: An award-winning, one-of-a-kind, spiked lemonade canned craft cocktail inspired by the signature house recipe, the 'FIL,' served for decades at the Pequot Inn on Fishers Island, New York , made of premium vodka, barrel aged whiskey, lemon and honey.

Fishers Island Spiked Tea 7% : A twist on a classic, featuring a perfectly balanced half-and-half blend of the original spiked lemonade with fresh black tea to sip and savor.

Fishers Island Pink Flamingo 7%: A delightful blend of the original premium vodka and barrel-aged whiskey spiked lemonade recipe with all-natural cranberry for a well balanced cocktail of sweetness and tart that enchants you from the start.

"We have received overwhelming love for the expanded flavor line and are excited to now offer our three most popular flavors for fans to purchase together and share with friends," said Founder Bronya Shillo. "Fishers Island Lemonade was founded with the mission of creating the best tasting, highest quality canned cocktails in the United States. We are excited to share this new variety pack with current fans and new customers looking to enjoy a full-flavor premium canned cocktail experience that fits their active, outdoor, social lifestyle."

The Fishers Island Lemonade family has earned Platinum, Double Gold and Consumer's Choice Award at the 2022 SIP Awards, Gold at the 2022 Beverage Testing Institute Spirits Review and was recognized by Impact as a 'Hot Prospect' brand back-to-back in 2019 and 2020.

The complete Fishers Island Lemonade portfolio is gluten-free and available direct-to-consumer across the United States and on Drizly in Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Vermont. Fishers Island Lemonade Original (9% ABV), Spiked Tea (7% ABV), Pink Flamingo (7% ABV) are line priced with an SRP of $15.99 for a 4-pack of cans, Fishers Fizz (5% ABV) has an SRP of $12.99 for a 4-pack of cans, the Variety 8-pack has an SRP of $26.99, and the Spirit Pops (7% ABV) are available in a 10-pack with a SRP of $26.99. For more information, visit www.filemonade.com , follow along on Instagram @filemonade , or visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FILemonade.com .

About Fishers Island Lemonade

Fishers Island Lemonade is recognized as America's Craft Lemonade Canned Cocktail, winning dozens of awards for its one-of-a-kind taste profile and commitment to high quality ingredients. Launched in 2014 by female-founder Bronya Shillo, Fishers Island Lemonade is inspired by the signature house cocktail, the "FIL," served for decades at The Pequot Inn, which Bronya's family owned and operated on Fishers Island, NY. It was there, that while working as a bartender, Bronya had the visionary idea to package the Fishers Island Lemonade cocktail in a can, allowing fans to take the delicious and distinctly flavorful cocktail with them to best enjoy in their happy place, wherever that may be. All-natural ingredients, premium vodka and barrel-aged whiskey are the base for the full-flavor family of craft lemonade canned cocktails, which now includes Fishers Island Lemonade Original (9% ABV), Fishers Spiked Tea (7% ABV), Fishers Pink Flamingo (7% ABV), Fishers Fizz (5% ABV) and Fishers Island Spirit Pops (7% ABV). Since the brand's inception, the portfolio of products have earned Platinum, Double Gold and Consumer's Choice Award at the 2022 SIP Awards, Gold at the 2022 Beverage Testing Institute Spirits Review and was recognized by Impact as a Hot Prospect brand back-to-back in 2019 and 2020. Fishers Island Lemonade is committed to giving back to the community through partnerships with several local New England philanthropic organizations and support of environmental beach cleanup efforts. To learn more visit www.filemonade.com , and follow along on Instagram and Facebook @filemonade.

