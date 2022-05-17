Learning Tree Announces Official AWS Training Solutions with Tailored Certification Paths and Discovery Release Dates to Support Cloud-Based Skills Training for IT Professionals

HERNDON, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree, a global leader in information technology (IT) training and skills development for the commercial and government sectors, today announced an expanded course collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to deliver a comprehensive range of official AWS training courses and certification paths to organizations across North America.

According to recent studies, 97% of organizations employing AWS certified staff believe they will put their company in a better competitive position over the next three to five years.

As an AWS Authorized Training Partner (ATP), Learning Tree now offers over 15 training and certification related courses designed to meet the demands of today's business leaders and IT professionals. Learning Tree uses an award-winning learning platform and a team of experienced subject matter experts with real world expertise to deliver IT training solutions that have helped more than 3 million professionals globally.

In conjunction with the expanded course announcement, Learning Tree has released a series of AWS Discovery Days, offering two free virtual events as part of the initiative to introduce AWS, its concepts, and core services. Both events are relevant to organizations looking for a foundational level introduction to AWS.

Discovery Days

AWS for Practitioners – June 6, 2022

AWS for Leadership – June 23, 2022

AWS Training and Certification is developed and maintained by AWS experts, ensuring the content reflects current best practices. AWS Classroom Training gives learners the opportunity to engage live and get questions answered by an expert instructor. Many courses also include hands-on labs, which allow learners to practice real-world scenarios in a sandbox environment. Training also helps prepare learners for AWS certification exams, validating technical skills and expertise with an industry-recognized credential.

"I've definitely learned significantly more than what I expected in terms of the syllabus and my personal learning objectives," said Lawrence Adair, Technical Business Analyst at Synchronoss Technologies Inc. "The formal expertise of the instructors, combined with incredible real-life knowledge, provided me with a comprehensive learning experience."

"As a learning partner with more than 45 years of experience, Learning Tree has helped shape the IT skills training space, and our work with AWS further demonstrates a long-standing commitment to developing cloud talent for today and tomorrow," said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree. "The course expansion and tailored certification paths will better position us to equip IT professionals with the skills they need to ensure successful cloud migration and implementation."

"Organizations need individuals with cloud skills to help transform their business, and there is a growing demand for IT professionals with AWS Cloud skills," said Maureen Lonergan, Vice President, Training and Certification at AWS. "AWS Training and Certification, along with our AWS Training Partners like Learning Tree, aims to equip the builders of today and tomorrow with the knowledge they need to leverage the power of the AWS Cloud. AWS Training, designed by the experts at AWS, teaches in demand cloud skills and best practices, and helps learners prepare for AWS Certification exams so they can advance their careers and transform their organizations."

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted global learning partner who provides mission-critical IT training and certifications, as well as the leadership and technical skills development necessary to effectively implement IT initiatives, process improvements and transformative enterprise solutions. The Learning Tree approach to education reflects how learning is done today with measurable impact. We have helped more than 65,000 organizations, serving 3 million business professionals worldwide through our dedicated efforts of developing tomorrow's talent. Our vision is supported by a team of subject-matter experts and real-world practitioners who help bring our extensive library of proprietary and partner content to life.

To learn more, call 1-888-THE-TREE (843-8733) or visit www.LearningTree.com

