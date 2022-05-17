Max Stock Ltd. to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on May 31, 2022

CAESAREA, Israel, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced it will host a conference call on May 31, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. IL to discuss its first quarter 2022 results.

Ori Max, Founder & CEO, Talia Sessler, Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer and Nir Dagan, CFO, will host the call followed by Q&A.

There will be a slide presentation that accompanies the call. The slides and audio will be accessible through a live webcast at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/event-en/. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are also invited to dial (877) 407-9716 (US) or (201) 493-6779 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13730079.

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/presentation-en/. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until June 7, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13730079.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on May 17th, 2022 (Ref. No: 2022-01-048390) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

talia@maxstock.co.il

Ifat Nir Katz,

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

ifat@maxstock.co.il

