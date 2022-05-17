Micro Merchant Systems announces Alessio Nasini appointed Chief Financial Officer

SYOSSET, N.Y., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Merchant Systems, provider of the industry-leading PrimeRx™ pharmacy technology management system, has announced the appointment of Alessio Nasini as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this position, Mr. Nasini will join the senior management team and offer financial expertise in guiding Micro Merchant Systems during its current extended growth period.

Mr. Nasini has over 15 years of expertise in finance and corporate development, with extensive experience in the healthcare technology, software, and media industries. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Halo Health, a SaaS provider of clinical collaboration and communication solutions for healthcare organizations. Prior to Halo Health, Mr. Nasini oversaw finance, corporate development, and strategic planning at Merge Healthcare.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alessio to the Micro Merchant Systems team," said CEO Ketan Mehta. "Alessio is a seasoned financial professional who has helped lead healthcare IT organizations through rapid growth phases. He will help Micro Merchant Systems in our ongoing work to deliver innovative solutions that address the diverse needs of today's pharmacies.

"Alessio's impressive background is a natural fit to our 'product first, customer-centric' focus," Mehta added.

Mr. Nasini holds a master's degree in business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and bachelor's degree in business and economics from Roma TRE University. He will split his time between the company's headquarters in Syosset, New York, and a regional office in Chicago.

About Micro Merchant Systems

Micro Merchant Systems pharmacy technology company has met the needs of independent pharmacies for nearly 30 years. Over 4,000 pharmacies throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico trust Micro Merchant Systems to manage their retail, long-term care, compounding, mail order, specialty, and telepharmacy technology needs.

Our Windows-based PrimeRx™ management system serves as the solution's "command central." Pharmacies add functionality – based on their unique needs -- by choosing from our portfolio of innovative solutions.

