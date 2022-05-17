SoundPrint and Whisper announce a "Certified Quiet List" of Las Vegas Restaurants

SoundPrint app and AI-powered hearing aid company team up to help consumers hear better in social situations

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundPrint , the "Yelp for Noise" app, and Whisper , the world's first hearing aid that gets better over time, today released the Las Vegas Quiet List , which showcases the top Vegas restaurants most suitable for conversation. Created from data crowdsourced via 800 submissions from SoundPrint users, the Quiet List highlights the top spots to dine and talk in the Entertainment Capital of the World, where only 33% of restaurants are quiet enough for conversation.

Collected data also shows 25% of Las Vegas restaurants, during peak times, have noise conditions that can endanger the hearing health of patrons and employees. Luckily, users can refer to the Las Vegas Quiet list for restaurants with quiet or moderate noise levels.

While people with hearing loss and users of traditional hearing aids may wish to opt for only the quieter locales, Whisper's flagship hearing aid, the Whisper Hearing System, has a powerful Sound Separation Engine that allows users to have conversations in noisy environments by using artificial intelligence to separate the voices they want to hear from the noises they don't.

The collaboration between Whisper and SoundPrint was born from a collective recognition of the importance of conversation and connectedness. SoundPrint allows users to search for restaurants, bars, cafes and other venue categories by sound levels and equips users with a decibel meter enabling them to measure and submit sound measurements. SoundPrint also connects venue managers with acoustic professionals to optimize or mitigate their acoustics for a more pleasant sonic experience conducive to conversation.

"Many people don't have a concept of healthy noise levels," said Gregory Scott, SoundPrint's founder, whose personal challenges in dining out with hearing loss inspired him to create the app. "This poses a problem when having a conversation and can be dangerous to one's health. Excessive noise is a serious public health issue with 20% of the global population having some form of hearing loss. SoundPrint enables users to find venues that are accessible for those with auditory sensitivity."

"As native Las Vegans and tourists alike return to indoor dining, we're happy to help them find places that are conducive to good conversation," said Andrew Song, Co-Founder and CEO of Whisper. "For those with hearing loss, we've designed the Whisper Hearing System to separate speech from noise so people can keep up with their conversations in even the noisiest environments."

SoundPrint's curated Las Vegas Quiet List™ , created in partnership with Whisper , is now available online . It features restaurants with sonic atmospheres conducive to conversation and includes Wing Lei at the Wynn, Picasso at the Bellagio, Top of the World among others. Quiet Lists are also available in 13 US cities including New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

About SoundPrint

The SoundPrint app ( https://www.soundprint.co ) allows users to find venues by how quiet or noisy they are by searching the app's database currently containing over 130,000 noise level submissions worldwide. The app's decibel meter enables users to measure noise in a venue and submit measurements to the database. SoundPrint also empowers patrons, managers, and employees to monitor sound levels, raise awareness, and protect against noise-induced hearing loss. SoundPrint is a member of World Health Organization's World Hearing Forum and was awarded Honorable Mention for Fast Company's 2019 World Changing Ideas Awards.

About Whisper

Established in 2017, Whisper is a team of artificial intelligence, hearing care, hardware, and software experts coming together to solve the challenge of providing better hearing. Whisper sets out to make the Whisper Hearing System so our parents, grandparents, friends and teammates can have a tomorrow that sounds even better than today.

View original content:

SOURCE Whisper