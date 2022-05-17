Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. COO/CFO Elizabeth Pagliarini participates in the 9th Annual IMN Real Estate CFO & COO Forum

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Pagliarini, COO/CFO of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Summit") joined five other industry leaders on the Executive Roundtable at the 9th Annual IMN Real Estate CFO & COO Forum at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California. The panelists shared their thoughts and experiences regarding the post pandemic environment, namely the recovery progress and how businesses are changing, trends in tenant lease terms, and the transition back to working in the office and its implications for new hires. They also provided insights into the availability of financing and how terms have changed over the past six months, how they are managing supply chain crises, rising costs of sourcing and materials, and staffing shortages, the changes made to core processes over the past 18 months and whether these changes would be permanent, and how investor communications have changed in recent months.

About Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is currently focused on investing in seniors housing and care real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 53 facilities in 14 states. Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com

