SVB Private Appoints Jon Kropf as Head of Advisor Business Development

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Private, a leading provider of private banking, wealth planning and trust services for the innovation economy, today announced that Jon Kropf has joined as Head of Advisor Business Development.

In the newly created role, Kropf is responsible for directing SVB Private's national advisor recruiting strategy and execution. He joins SVB Private during a pivotal period of growth for the firm as it continues to attract advisor talent and expand its footprint in key regional markets where innovation economy clients are located.

"Paralleling the growth trends of the larger innovation economy, we are seeing high demand for private banking and wealth management expertise tailored to entrepreneurs, founders and investors. Jon's leadership will be critical to expand our advisor workforce to meet this growth," said John Longley, Head of Private Bank, Wealth & Trust at SVB Private. "His experience attracting high-caliber advisors and teams that understand both the business and personal needs of the innovation economy client will accelerate our recruiting momentum and ultimately increase our capacity to serve more clients."

Kropf brings a diverse set of experiences across wealth management, investment management, digital banking, and risk management to SVB Private. He most recently served as Senior Vice President at First Republic where he led advisor hiring nationally for Private Wealth Management. Kropf previously served as National Practice Leader for ACA Group's Diversified Financial business segment and led the West Coast asset management regulatory practice at PwC. Kropf has also held roles with PIMCO and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"SVB Private is building an incredible platform to serve the financial needs of the individuals behind the innovation economy, and I'm thrilled to be joining to support the growth of our advisor team. With clients representing some of the most innovative companies in the world, SVB Private presents a compelling opportunity for advisors who share that same entrepreneurial spirit," said Jon Kropf, Head of Advisor Business Development at SVB Private.

