DACFP Announces Strategic Alliance with Fidelity Institutional® to Educate Advisors on Digital Assets

Fidelity Institutional® clients receive reduced tuition when enrolling in DACFP's Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets® course

GREAT FALLS, Va., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals has formed a strategic alliance with Fidelity Institutional® to educate advisors and home office staff on digital assets. This knowledge will help them serve their clients' best interests regarding digital assets and grow their businesses.

Through its strategic alliance with DACFP, Fidelity Institutional clients will receive an exclusive discount off the regular tuition rate of $649 when enrolling in the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets® course, DACFP's flagship program and the first and largest certificate program of its kind. The online self-study curriculum features 11 self-paced modules, 13 Continuing Education credits, and a world-class, product agnostic faculty. Thousands of financial advisors from eight countries have enrolled in the course.

"We are excited to forge this joint effort with Fidelity Institutional so we can provide vital education about crypto to their financial professionals," said DACFP founder Ric Edelman.

Edelman noted that demand for DACFP's crypto education services has been tremendous. In addition to its certificate course, DACFP offers consulting services to help firms craft their crypto strategies, including selection of investment products, portfolio allocation parameters, and sales and marketing training and services.

In addition to Fidelity Institutional, financial services organizations that have collaborated with DACFP include Invesco, Global X, Orion, and many others. DACFP is also the official crypto education partner for the CFP Board, FPA, MMI, IAA, IARFC, NAPFA, XYPN, and others. In addition to its certificate program, DACFP hosts conferences, webinars and roundtables for financial advisors and their firms.

"We are thrilled to join forces with DACFP," said David Canter, Head of the RIA and Family Office Segment, Fidelity Institutional. "Through our shared commitment, we're aiming to provide advisors with the educational resources and foundational knowledge required to help address their clients' interest and questions around digital assets."

For more information on DACFP's Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets, please visit https://dacfp.com/earn-your-certificate/.

About DACFP

Founded by Ric Edelman, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP) is the premier provider of digital assets education for financial professionals. DACFP connects the financial services industry and digital assets communities with leading experts via live and online events, webinars, blogs, and other educational content. Its flagship program, the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets, is the first and largest certificate program of its kind—an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 13 Continuing Education credits. Thousands of financial professionals from hundreds of firms in eight countries have already enrolled.

About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Institutional is the division of Fidelity Investments® dedicated to providing technology, solutions, and insights to wealth management firms and institutions. Fidelity's mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $10.5 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.0 trillion as of April 30, 2022, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers. Privately held for over 75 years, Fidelity employs more than 58,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about-fidelity/our-company.

There is no form of legal partnership, agency, affiliation, or similar relationship between the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP) and Fidelity Investments, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein.

Digital assets are speculative and highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and are for investors with a high-risk tolerance. Investors in digital assets could lose the entire value of their investment.

Fidelity Institutional® provides investment products through the following entities, none of whom offer digital assets nor provide clearing or custody for such assets: Fidelity Distributors Company LLC; clearing, custody, or other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC; and institutional advisory services through Fidelity Institutional Wealth Adviser LLC.

