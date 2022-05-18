Globant Launches Smart Payments Studio to Help Companies Create Simpler, Faster and More Secure Solutions

New Studio Encompasses practices like Digital Commerce, Alternative Payments, Rewards & Loyalty and Analytics to Support Clients' Transformations

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today launched its Smart Payments Studio , which provides strategic business and technical consultancy to help organizations analyze and develop payments solutions. By leveraging Metaverse, Blockchain, and Gamification technologies, among others, this Studio aims to deliver experiences that are seamless, personalized, and engaging.

"Today's consumers have more payment options than ever before. This trend represents a great opportunity for the reinvention of businesses, bringing technologies such as NFTs, crypto and Blockchain to the table," said Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "Leveraging our vast experience in payments and across industries, the Smart Payments Studio will focus on creating revolutionary, personalized experiences backed by data and AI."



The new Studio offers four unique but interrelated practices:

Payments for Digital Commerce: Applies human-centered design methodologies to drive behavioral insights and achieve business goals

Alternative Payments: Analyzes, advises, and co-creates the best scalable solutions according to organizations' needs

Rewards & Loyalty: Open design that supports both individual and co-branded campaigns with clients and their partner ecosystems

Payments & Card Analytics: Designs analytics solutions that can deliver powerful insights across the value chain of digital payments to enhance customer experience, create new products, increase revenue and reduce risk

"Payments impact all industries and our new Smart Payments Studio will help revamp solutions, drive scalable adaptability, deliver frictionless experiences, and ultimately foster trust, convenience, speed and security," said Shantala Sadananda, Managing Director of Financial Services at Globant. "Globant is skilled in bringing payment domain expertise down to the keyboard and the Smart Payments Studio team is made up of key talent who are ready to revive industry-wide innovation, transformation, and reinvention."

Smart Payments joins the Reinvention Studios portfolio, which is focused on transforming specific industries, including Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, Bluecap Future Finance, Travel & Hospitality, Airlines, and EdTech Studios.

To learn more about the Smart Payments Studio, click here .

