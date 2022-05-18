InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Tool for Bathtubs (AAT-4654)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better tool for scrubbing and cleaning all the surfaces of a bathtub," said an inventor, from Conyers, Ga., "so I invented the LAZY TEEN SHOWER BUFFER. My design enables you to remove dirt, soap scum and residue with ease and minimal effort."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean a bathtub. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional cleaning tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces stress and strain. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4654, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

