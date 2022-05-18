NAWBO Institute Programs Support Women Business Owners of All Stages of Business and Demographics

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1975, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is the unified voice of America's more than 11.6 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. The NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development, NAWBO's non-profit educational foundation, seeks to provide opportunities for capacity building and organizational development for these women business owners, and right now there are opportunities for all stages and demographics:

* These programs are no cost for those who apply and are accepted. Please note you do not have to be a NAWBO member to apply.

The Launch Right Program

For Under-Represented Women Exploring Entrepreneurship*

The Launch Right Program—made possible through the Wells Fargo Open for Business Grant—features a series of workshops and facilitated roundtable conversations. The workshops are available virtually and on demand and all partcipants who complete the program receive a NAWBO membership and ongoing support. Learn more and apply by May 31st here.

The Established and Ready to Grow Program

For Women Entrepreneurs of Color, Aged 45+* The Established and Ready to Grow Program—sponsored by AARP—seeks to propel women in early stages of business ownership to the next level. For this second program year, we've added a pitch competition for active program participants with exciting prizes connected to NAWBO's National Women's Business Conference! Learn more and apply by May 31st here.

The NAWBO Circle Program

For Women Business Owners With $1 Million+ in Revenue

The NAWBO Circle Program provides top-tier women business owners with a transformational blueprint that aligns all aspects of their lives to develop deeper bonds, better businesses and stronger communities. It offers a combination of virtual and in-person experiences, including an exclusive annual retreat Learn more and register for the 2022-2023 Circle here.

NAWBO Institute Digital Learning Platform

For Women Business Owners of all Stages and Industries

The NAWBO Institute features a digital learning platform for women business owners of all stages and industries. It's open to members and non-members with free recordings of NAWBO virtual programming, a private social community and digital courses from our partner Cultivate Advisors like Financial Fundamentals, Rockstar Recruiting, Impactful Communication, Prescriptive Selling, Dynamic Leadership and Personal Productivity. All courses are a $400 value, but only $200 for NAWBO members. Create your profile and get started here.

INSTITUTE PROGRAMS-AT-A-GLANCE

Program Who What When Cost Launch Right Women who are exiting the workforce in rural regions and marginalized socioeconomic communities and exploring extrepreneurship (non-members welcome) A dynamic workshop series—available virtually and on demand to reach all parts of the country Applications accepted through May 31 and applicants notified about next steps in June. Program runs July 11-25. No cost for participants, thanks to Wells Fargo grant. Established and Ready to Grow Early stage women business owners of color, aged 45+, actively operating a business for 6+ months (non-members welcome) Sessions and roundtables that cover everything from building a brand to scaling for growth. Also, a pitch competition for prizes. Applications accepted through May 31 and applicants notified about decision by June 9. Program runs June-October. No cost for participants, thanks to AARP scholarship. Circle Women business owners with businesses that have reached or surpassed $1 million in revenue (must be a Premier member to participate) Exclusive programming and activities, including an annual retreat, that provide a transformational blueprint to align all aspects of participant lives The 2022-2023 Circle Program kicks off in July and runs through next June. $2,500 annual fee that covers all program elements except travel and lodging; Premier NAWBO membership is additional. Digital Learning Platform Women business owners of all stages and industries Free recordings of NAWBO virtual programming, a private social community and digital courses from Cultivate Advisors Available 24/7 for those who set up a free user profile No cost virtual programming and discounted courses from Cultivate Advisors for NAWBO members

"The goal of the NAWBO Institute is to provide opportunities for capacity building and organizational development for women business owners at all stages of their entrepreneurial journeys," says Lynda Bishop, Vice President of National Programs, "and thanks to incredible partners like Wells Fargo and AARP, we are currently be able to support and propel a very wide demographic of women."

About NAWBO & NAWBO Institute

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 11.6 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more about NAWBO, please visit www.nawbo.org. To learn more about NAWBO's non-profit educational foundation, the NAWBO Intitute, please visit https://www.nawbo.org/resources/nawbo-institute-entrepreneurial-development.

