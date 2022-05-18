PCF Insurance Services Appoints Vice President, Operations Benefits

Kirk Benson to lead national benefits practice

LEHI, UTAH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 national insurance brokerage, announced today that Kirk Benson has been appointed VP, Operations Benefits.

Kirk Benson, PCF Insurance Services (PRNewswire)

In this role, Benson is responsible for assisting PCF benefits partners in the development of growth objectives through platform expansion and resource coordination. In doing so, Benson will leverage his decades of experience in the employee benefits industry to continue to expand organically while also attracting additional benefits talent to the ever-expanding PCF network.

"At PCF, we are building a collaborative network for our partners so they can expand beyond current capacity, and Kirk is a vital part of this growth," said Felix Morgan, CFO and COO for PCF. "Kirk's experience aligns with our benefit partners' client-first approach and will provide them with the resources needed to deliver exceptional service in a challenging and competitive landscape."

Most recently, he served as Vice President Corporate Benefits, Large Group for NFP (formerly FirstWest Benefit Solutions), an employee benefit brokerage firm, where he successfully managed and grew the book of business for which he was responsible and met production goals by inspiring his team to embrace a customer-first approach. Prior to that, Benson served as Owner and Vice President Operations for Entillect Strategies, a regional brokerage firm he co-founded, built and then sold to FirstWest in 2008.

"I look forward to collaborating extensively with the partners within PCF's broad and diverse network," said Benson. "Our collective efforts will only strengthen our value through unparalleled benefits resources and strategy."

About PCF Insurance Services

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. A top 20 U.S. broker, PCF's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment supports its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 2,000 employees throughout the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com .

