voco hotels Hosts Bookable Turn Up Service Rooms in New York City with Unexpected Offerings

The premium hotel brand expands its U.S. footprint, bringing elevated hosted service to guests across the country

ATLANTA, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resort's premium brand voco hotels launches new bookable Turn Up Service rooms in New York City. The limited-edition rooms will provide guests with unique offerings and services that reflect the brand's charming, unstuffy, and playful hotel experience.

voco hotels limited-edition Turn Up Service rooms available in NYC. Photo Credit: Michael Faisca (PRNewswire)

Rooms will be available for a limited time in New York City to delight guests at voco Times Square South and voco The Franklin, in Manhattan's Upper East Side. Reflecting the brand's distinct hosted service style, the limited-edition rooms will offer a touch of the unexpected with extra perks, including:

Dedicated VIP check-in

In-room craft cocktails featuring a specialty Manhattan cocktail kit complete with bourbon

In-room lavender-infused chocolate made from a local chocolatier, cozy slippers, and a plush eye mask to unwind in the evening

voco mug for in-room morning coffee

Late check-out

The new bookable service enhances the brand's individual spirit and hotel experience, which is represented by three charming bird mascots that signal what guests can expect from their stay. Pleasantly chatty, the finch represents voco's "come on in" philosophy; tranquil and serene, the owl indicates time to relax and enjoy some "me time"; and the flamingo embodies "voco life" which allows guests to let their hair down and socialize in the vibrant and characterful bars and restaurants.

To inform the elevated service, voco conducted a nationwide survey in November 2021, which revealed that more than half (59%) of American travelers consider friendly, approachable and personalized service in hotels more important than ever following the pandemic.

"Travel is back, and guests are craving a more unique, personalized hotel experience," said Ginger Taggart, Vice President, voco hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts. "Guests know and love our turn down service and this new turn up service is the perfect compliment. The limited-edition 'Turn Up Service' rooms bring the brand to life by inviting guests to 'come on in' and experience the voco life. We look forward to welcoming guests to voco hotels to see first-hand why this brand stands out from the crowd."

After launching in Australia in 2018, voco hotels entered IHG's largest markets in the US and China in less than two years, marking IHG's fastest global brand expansion. Since its initial entry into the U.S. market in 2020, IHG has officially opened several voco hotels in distinct locations across the country, including New York City; St. Augustine, Fla.; Columbia, Mo.; and New Orleans. Furthering the brand's launch, seven properties are in the Americas, including a downtown Chicago location scheduled to open later this year.

voco hotels provide guests with a dependably upscale experience that also integrates informality and charm. IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates 35 open voco hotels properties around the world with an additional 41 in the global pipeline, including an upcoming Mexico expansion with locations in Guadalajara and Saltillo.

Last month, IHG Hotels & Resorts launched IHG One Rewards, a new global loyalty program that gives members richer benefits, more ways to earn, and newly enhanced credit cards – all powered by leading technology on a new mobile app.

For more information and to book a Turn Up Service room, click here.

About voco hotels

voco hotels combine the reassurance of a big brand with the informality and charm of an individual hotel, providing guests with a dependably premium experience. The name, voco, means "to invite" and "call together" originating from Latin, representing the brand's thoughtful, unstuffy, and charming nature. voco's well put-together hotels combine memorable moments and high-quality touches, from indulgent amenities to big, comfy beds. Guests will always get a warm welcome during a swift check in, a comfy room perfect for unwinding and relaxing, and vibrant bar and restaurant spaces that provide plenty of opportunity to connect and socialise. For more information and to book, visit ihg.com and stay connected with us on Facebook and Instagram .

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has around 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) logo (PRNewsFoto/IHG) (PRNewswire)

