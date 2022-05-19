Clean Beauty Brands Face Perception Challenges When Competing With Traditional Beauty Products

New MROC Study Identifies The Brands That Are Winning With Consumers

NEW YORK , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The clean beauty market is set to reach $22 billion in 2024. In a recent study, Vesta , the leader in online brand community software, identified three critical perception challenges for clean beauty, as well as the brands getting it right and the strategies to stand out.

The study found that 1 in 3 beauty consumers have started using clean beauty brands in the last 12 months. Using an innovative Market Research Online Community (MROC), consumers identified top brands including Briogeo, Beautycounter, and Dr. Dennis Gross. They also highlighted the challenges these brands face, including convincing the clean beauty skeptic of effectiveness and building trust to break through a competitive landscape.

"Our MROC found there is a general expectation that clean beauty products may be less effective or not last as long. Proof that natural products work as well as traditional brands will win people over," says Christoph Knudsen, VP of Insights at Vesta.

Access the infographic: https://go.vesta-go.com/hubfs/Clean%20Beauty%20Infographic.pdf

Recommendations from this study include:

Foster education with "Small Asks"

Consumers describe their discovery of clean beauty as an "awakening" that starts by asking about what they're putting on their bodies. Half (50%) strongly agree they look for fewer chemicals and more natural ingredients.

Emphasize Value and "Use Less but Get More"

Clean Beauty is about simplicity. Highlight the sustainable processes, as well as quality ingredients, that justify the higher price.

Create Community Connections and Purpose

Clean beauty connects consumers. Users are passionate about animal rights, sustainability, and/or helping people take care of their bodies.

"Authentic peer recommendations extolling the virtues of your new clean beauty line are the best way to address any skepticism from consumers," says Knudsen.

More about MROCs: https://www.vesta-go.com/consumer-insights/online-brand-communities-as-mroc/

Methodology:

Research was conducted via an online survey of the Smiley360 online community, completed by 1,230 U.S. respondents between October 5 - November 29, 2021, and an MROC conducted October 18 - December 6, 2021, with 60 participants.

About Vesta:

Vesta is a leader in Community Powered Marketing . Our all-in-one online community software helps brands nurture consumer relationships and mobilize advocates to drive customer acquisition and emotional loyalty.

