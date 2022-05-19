Frontier Co-op Receives Silver Halo Award for Breaking Down Barriers to Employment Initiative

The member-owned family of brands was selected alongside 18 companies recognized for their corporate social impact initiatives.

NORWAY, Iowa, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Co-op, a leader of sustainably sourced and organic spices, herbs, botanicals and plant-based products, has been named the winner of the prestigious 2022 Silver Halo Award in the Social Service Initiative category by Engage for Good.

The win recognizes Frontier Co-op's Breaking Down Barriers to Employment initiative which helps employees and community members overcome systemic barriers to employment and economic mobility by providing access to childcare, transportation, second chance hiring practices and an apprenticeship program. Launched in 2017, the long-term initiative not only advances Frontier Co-op's commitment to social giving, but also serves as an innovative recruitment tactic that allows the company to meet staffing needs and contributes to a more diverse workforce.

"At Frontier Co-op, our foundational belief is that doing good, works," said Tony Bedard, CEO of Frontier Co-op. "As a 40,000-member owned cooperative, we are committed to our values and a business for good approach to everything we do—from building relationships with our growers, to working with local organizations supporting our community—and we are honored to receive this acknowledgement reinforcing the impact we can make by lifting up our communities."

The Halo Awards are North America's highest honor for corporate social impact initiatives that showcase outstanding consumer engagement or employee engagement efforts. This marks the 20th year that Engage for Good has rewarded businesses and nonprofits with Halo Awards for doing well by doing good. A total of 20 category awards were given out to programs judged as the best corporate social impact campaigns of 2021 at the Engage for Good Conference in Atlanta, GA on May 18, 2022.

"With the world facing such enormous manmade and natural crises, Halo Award-winning campaigns remind us of the tremendous positive impact companies can have in combatting societal problems," said Engage for Good President David Hessekiel. "Among this year's Halo winners were campaigns that educated and mobilized thousands to get vaccinated, used NFTs to inspire and engage younger fundraisers, and helped break down barriers to unemployment – all while building stronger businesses."

As an extension of the Breaking Down Barriers to Employment initiative, Frontier Co-op recently committed $225,000 over a three-year period to continue their partnership with Willis Dady Homeless Services in neighboring Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The partnership will aim to expand supportive housing units, employment training, one-on-one case management services, childcare, transportation and more.

Since 1976, Frontier Co-op has been dedicated to creating life-changing opportunities for growers, employees and families through its Frontier Co-op®, Simply Organic®, Aura Cacia® and Plant Boss® brands. To learn more about Frontier Co-op and the Breaking Down Barriers to Employment initiative, visit https://www.frontiercoop.com/.

About Frontier Co-op®

Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op offers a full line of products for natural living under the Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic, Aura Cacia and Plant Boss brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; and aromatherapy products — with a wide selection of organics. Frontier Co-op's goal is to provide consumers with the highest-quality products while supporting and promoting social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit the co-op's website at www.frontiercoop.com .

About Engage for Good

Engage for Good, producer of the Engage for Good conference and Halo Awards, is a professional development organization that helps corporate social impact leaders at businesses and nonprofits access the resources and community they need in order to build a better world and the bottom line. While best known for its annual conference and the Halo Awards, Engage for Good provides year-round resources, trainings and events to help corporate social impact professionals advance their careers, campaigns and organizations. A wealth of information on cause marketing, corporate social impact programs and Engage for Good's offerings can be found at http://www.engageforgood.com.

