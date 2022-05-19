Gluware Adds New Financial and Marketing Executives as Company Scales Leadership in Intelligent Network Automation

Strategic hires to extend company momentum and drive digital transformation in enterprise networks

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware , the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced two new hires to company leadership: Traci Soward, as chief marketing officer, and John Alves, as chief financial officer. Amid a period of tremendous growth, Alves and Soward are key to furthering Gluware's expansion into new markets, addressing demand to de-risk complex networks, and accelerating enterprise hyperautomation and digital transformation strategies.

(PRNewsfoto/Gluware) (PRNewswire)

"The network is the platform for business growth, innovation and transformation. Enterprises are under constant pressure to keep complex networks secure and running optimally while simultaneously reducing OPEX, increasing scale and accelerating time-to-value. The industry needs pre-built intelligent automation and orchestration solutions that deliver these outcomes, and this is where Gluware wins. Our technology, solutions and NetDevOps capabilities are world-class, and our customers are our biggest advocates," said Traci Soward, chief marketing officer, Gluware. "Driving business growth and maintaining customer loyalty are key priorities. Gluware is building off serious momentum generated over the past year and is taking bold, calculated steps to meet the opportunities ahead."

Joining Gluware as Chief Marketing Officer, Soward will strengthen Gluware's brand as the leader in network automation and orchestration and share Gluware-led digital transformation strategies with new clients, industries and regions. She is a seasoned and award-winning marketing and business development executive with over 25 years of success in driving breakaway growth throughout the technology industry. Soward has held numerous key leadership positions with global industry leaders, such as Cisco, WebEx and Intel. She has pioneered new revenue models, invented partner programs that dramatically expanded addressable markets, and created marketing capabilities that achieved record-breaking results in revenue, adoption and retention.

"I am excited to join the Gluware team at such an exciting moment for both the business and the industry. Gluware offers a compelling suite of intelligent network automation applications and solutions, which run on a best-in-class, mission-critical and commercial-ready technology platform. With a highly experienced management team and an exceptional growth path, Gluware is primed to lead enterprise network automation and orchestration into a whole new era," said John Alves, chief financial officer, Gluware. "I believe the company is on the launch pad, well-positioned and sufficiently capitalized for hyper-growth and large-scale success."

As Chief Financial Officer, Alves will oversee Gluware's financial growth, including the $43 million in funding Gluware secured in October 2021 to accelerate the company's growth and increase the adoption of innovations that enhance network agility, security and performance at scale. Alves is an experienced CFO with over 25 years of finance and operational strategy experience serving both private and public companies. Prior to joining Gluware, he was a fractional CFO focused on advising and leading early-stage technology companies through periods of hyper-growth. Alves is a CPA with both B.S. and M.B.A. degrees in finance and accounting from California State University, East Bay.

Soward and Alves will join a quickly growing leadership team. In January, Gluware welcomed Ernest Lefner as chief product officer, Stanislav Miskovic as vice president of Artificial Intelligence, and Tim Silverline as vice president of Security. In February, Gluware added Jaime Wagner as vice president of Sales, North America, Colin Henry as vice president of Channel Sales, and Julie Keith as senior director of Customer Support. Gluware has experienced explosive growth recently as a result of its ease of use and ability to deliver rapid time to value by accelerating the adoption of strategic network automation efforts.

Enterprise networks are highly complex, riddled with large and sensitive attack surfaces and security vulnerabilities, and too often rely on manual processes executed by over-worked human beings. These complexities lead to risky misconfigurations, operational disruption, and ultimately, revenue loss. These problems are compounded by network growth and technological change. In the face of these complex challenges, Gluware's intelligent network automation simplifies how networks are discovered, analyzed, updated and maintained. The Gluware Intelligent Network Automation suite accelerates network automation with a commercial-off-the-shelf platform that offers no-code/low-code development with built-in applications for security and compliance. Gluware eliminates customers' need to develop software or retrain IT staff. Committed to improving and innovating suite offerings, Gluware recently released a Network Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution and is building toward self-operating functionality and visualization features in the near term.

For more information on Gluware and the latest innovations in the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation suite, please visit www.gluware.com .

About Gluware

Gluware is the leading intelligent network automation suite for the cloud era, trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, across industries, from Pharma to Finance. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises by simplifying how multi-domain enterprise networks are discovered, analyzed, and maintained. The company's code-free, intent-based approach to network automation reduces the business risk of unplanned outages and downtime while elevating the performance of people and systems.

Contact

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Gluware

gluware@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gluware