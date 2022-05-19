Inavate APAC Awards 2022 announces Xilica as sponsor

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xilica, a provider of collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection, joins this year's Inavate APAC Awards 2022 as a sponsor for the Education Project category.

Xilica's commitment recognises the leadership role that systems integrators have played as they help learning institutions prepare for the present and future needs of hybrid education. The ceremony takes place in Bangkok in November 2022.



Xilica's sponsorship coincides with the company's business growth plans throughout Southeast Asia, which sees a new regional office in Singapore this year and the roll-out of its established Xilica One partner program across the region. Introduced in 2021, Xilica One increases channel partners' profitability and market presence with advanced sales, marketing resources and incentives that make selling Xilica's room solutions for enterprise, education and government easier than before.



"Educational institutions have been quickly adapting to the new reality of hybrid work and learning," said James Knight, CEO, Xilica. "As we recap an exciting period of growth for the AV industry, sponsoring the Inavate APAC Awards is a great way to highlight the leadership role integrators have played in keeping education going throughout the pandemic, and now into the new era."



"We are thrilled to welcome Xilica, one of the fastest growing brands serving the global collaboration market, as a sponsor for the Inavate APAC Awards 2022," said Hurrairah bin Sohail, managing editor, Inavate APAC. "The Inavate APAC Awards were created to celebrate the excellence and achievements of Asia Pacific's AV industry and we are honoured to have Xilica join us for this initiative. We look forward to welcoming you to the Inavate APAC Awards 2022 in Bangkok in November together with the Xilica team and the rest of our sponsors."

ABOUT XILICA

Xilica® creates collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection. Built on decades of reimagining how people use technology, Xilica's solutions bridge the distance between individuals, teams, ideas and organisations — unleashing the power of understanding to transform business and society for the better. Through our focus on the enterprise, education and government markets, Xilica and its partners touch the daily lives of people in more than 100 countries.

