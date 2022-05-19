Pebblebee® Launches Fully Rechargeable, Industry Leading Tracking Devices that Help Find Misplaced Items, From Keys to Wallets, Bags and More

Next Generation Pebblebee Card and Clip Devices Allow Users to use the Apple Find MyTM App or Pebblebee App to Help Track What Matters Most

SEATTLE , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of playing lost and found with your keys, wallet, phone, bags, passport, and other belongings? Furthering its mission to help people easily track and locate frequently misplaced items, Pebblebee , a pioneer of smart tracking devices, today introduces two newly enhanced, rechargeable tracking products that are now compatible with the Apple Find My™ app: Pebblebee Clip and Pebblebee Card. This next generation of the brand's solutions enhances the end-user experience by offering them a choice on which network they'd like to connect their devices. Pebblebee Clip and Pebblebee Card are compatible with the Apple Find My app, and the Find Items app on Apple Watch, which leverage the Apple Find My network, a crowdsourced network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices that use Bluetooth wireless technology to detect missing devices or items nearby, and report their approximate location back to the owner. The entire process is end-to-end encrypted and anonymous, so no one else, not even Apple or Pebblebee, can view a device's location or information. Pebblebee Clip and Pebblebee Card can also be used with the Pebblebee app, which is available on Android and iOS products, including iPhone, iPad, iPod and Apple Watch, and is part of the CrowdGPS® network, ensuring life's misplaced essentials are found.

Pebblebee Clip & Card are designed to put minds at ease when attached to or slipped into something of value to customers

"After nearly a decade building our company, we're proud to enhance consumer choices while using our solutions for keeping track of the things that matter most," said Daniel Daoura, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Pebblebee. "Pebblebee Clip and Card are designed to put minds at ease the second they are attached to or slipped into something of value to a customer. Features like the rechargeable, long-lasting battery, and a loud buzzer set these tracking devices in a class of their own."

Track What Matters Most

Pebblebee App

A cloud-based solution, the Pebblebee App serves as the hub of all valued possessions paired with Pebblebee tracking devices. Designed to precisely track lost items through sound and LED features to left-behind alerts, the App utilizes location services to record the most recent location of your Pebblebee devices, based on geolocation data. Customer privacy and security is paramount, and therefore, Pebblebee continuously monitors key privacy updates related to its tracking solutions, ensuring the highest standards of security are met at all times.

The Pebblebee App is free, available in the App Store and Google Play, and compatible with all Pebblebee tracking devices, including Clip, Card, and Found LTE. Click here for a full overview of Pebblebee App features.

Pebblebee Clip

Designed for people who are always on the go, the Pebblebee Clip easily connects to keys, camera cases, bicycles, luggage, golf clubs and other important valuables. Pebblebee Clip features include:

Rechargeable battery, with up to 6 months on a single charge

Broad range tracker at up to 500 feet, water-resistant and the loudest buzzer

Form factor LED indicator lights that help locate a misplaced item in the dark

Industrial metal frame that allows for simple connection to keys or other valuables

Consumer network choice with option to pair with the Apple Find My app or Pebblebee App

Pebblebee Card

Designed for use in the thinnest of locations, the Pebblebee Card works best with accessories like wallets, handbags, coats, backpacks, cell phones, passports and beyond. With a new elegant design to make it sturdier than the Pebblebee BlackCard, Pebblebee Card features include:

Rechargeable battery, with up to 12 months on a single charge

A loud leave-behind alert that you can hear in crowded settings

Industrial thin form factor with an intuitive magnetic contact charging design

Consumer network choice with option to pair with the Apple Find My app or Pebblebee App

Ideal for everyday use, for personal and business travel or to gift to the person in your life who loses everything, Pebblebee Clip has a suggested retail price of $29.99, or $99.99 for a 4-pack and the Pebblebee Card has a suggested retail price of $29.99. Both come with a standard USB-C cable for charging, and are available for purchase on Amazon and p ebblebee.com .

ABOUT PEBBLEBEE

At Pebblebee, we help you Track What Matters Most™, ensuring life's essentials are seen in one place and never lost. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Pebblebee was founded in 2014 by former Boeing military communications engineers with a vision to provide people peace of mind knowing they're easily connected to loved ones and important belongings. Today, Pebblebee develops tracking solutions, including cloud and mobile applications and a suite of Bluetooth, cellular, MFi-certified, and reactive tracking devices that help trace your most valued, and often most misplaced items — from keys, wallets and phones to luggage, backpacks, bicycles, water bottles, and more. Whether at home, at the grocery store or traveling anywhere in the world, the Pebblebee App syncs with your Pebblebee smart tracking device and never loses sight of it. Compatible with iOS and Android, including Alexa, and Google Home and other smart home devices, Pebblebee products are available for purchase on Amazon, Costco and the Pebblebee website. Pebblebee is a strategic partner of Sourcenext. For more information, visit pebblebee.com , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn to stay in touch with our latest updates.

