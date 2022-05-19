TE Connectivity to present at Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference

CEO Terrence Curtin will discuss TE's market outperformance and leadership position in technology trends

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrence Curtin, chief executive officer of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a global leader in connectors and sensors, will present at Bernstein's 38th annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 2, at 8:00 a.m. EDT at the Hilton Midtown in New York City.

During the webcast, Curtin will discuss TE's financial performance and diversified portfolio, which is well positioned to deliver above-market growth. TE continues to benefit from a leadership position in long-term growth and sustainability trends including electric vehicles, renewable energy, factory automation and cloud applications, due to content growth and market share gains. Curtin will also discuss the company's ongoing sustainability efforts, including the ways TE engineers enable sustainable applications for customers.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

