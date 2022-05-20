Andrea Hartzell, PhD, of Health & Wellness Partners, LLC Named One of the 2022 PM360 ELITE 100

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea Hartzell, PhD, Scientific Director at Health & Wellness Partners, LLC (HWP), a global medical communications company, was named as one of the 2022 PM360 ELITE 100 in the Master Educator category. The PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represents the most influential people in the health care industry today.

Dr. Hartzell, who holds a PhD in Neuroscience from University of California San Diego, supported the release of MIND-TD.com, a comprehensive educational platform about tardive dyskinesia (TD) sponsored by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. that has had nearly 45,000 users since its launch in 2020.

As a Master Educator, Dr. Hartzell is viewed as a trusted expert by her clients, who rely on her knowledge and communication skills to unify a team behind a shared medical vision. Part of that vision was the development of four key screening questions to serve as a practical TD screening tool for clinicians to use at every encounter with patients on antipsychotic therapy.

"Andrea helped develop a brilliant—yet simple—tool that clinicians can use to screen for TD, which is underdiagnosed and undertreated. I couldn't be prouder of her accomplishments as a Master Educator here at HWP and for the medical community," said Jani Hegarty, President of HWP.

"I feel fortunate to be among a select group of professionals who can say their work is both fulfilling and fun," said Dr. Hartzell. "I'm grateful for the recognition by my colleagues and PM360, and will continue to work hard to provide impactful medical education and improve patient care."

The PM360 ELITE 100 awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact on the health care industry throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received. Nominees were evaluated and selected based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 20 categories.

You can read Andrea's profile online at https://www.pm360online.com/elite-2022-master-educator-andrea-hartzell-of-health-and-wellness-partners-llc/

About HWP

Founded in 2005 and a certified WBENC enterprise, HWP offers the life-science industry excellence in strategic consulting, tactical planning, enduring materials, live events, digital solutions, and outcomes/metrics. For more information, visit thehwpgroup.com.

