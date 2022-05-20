PRA Group President and CEO Honored with Community Builders Award

NORFOLK, Va., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Stevenson, president and CEO of PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, was recognized for his proven track record of outstanding leadership, exemplary service and advocacy for positive change during the Community Builders Award ceremony yesterday evening.

PRA Group President and CEO Kevin Stevenson was honored with HRCAP's Community Builders Award. (PRNewswire)

The Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) presents Community Builders Awards annually to outstanding citizens and organizations committed to creating opportunities for others to thrive.

From PRA Group's inception in 1996, Stevenson has been committed to giving back and building others up. He and his co-founder reimagined the debt collection industry and created a business focused on doing things the right way, for the right reasons, with a long-term focus.

"I am immensely grateful to receive the Community Builders Award because it is an indicator that I am achieving what I set out to do in my business and community when I helped found PRA Group over 25 years ago," said Stevenson. "A critical part of our vision has always been to make an impact by giving back to the community—in Hampton Roads where we are headquartered, and everywhere we live and work around the world."

Stevenson's determination to give back has resulted in a robust company infrastructure for employee volunteerism, corporate matching gifts and immense company giving. Recently, in celebration of PRA Group's 25th anniversary, Stevenson set the bar higher for corporate charitable donations by dedicating an additional $250,000 to nonprofits nominated by employees. This adds to more than $10 million dollars the company has contributed to charitable causes over the years.

In addition to charitable giving, Stevenson's entrepreneurship has produced thousands of jobs both locally and around the world. While maintaining a local headquarters employing over 1,300 people in Hampton Roads, he spearheaded additional call centers in Hampton and Danville as well as an office in Richmond, creating more than 1,500 jobs in Virginia.

On a personal level, Stevenson is a member of several local boards, including the Greater Norfolk Corporation and EQUI-KIDS. He has previously served on the boards of the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts and the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (JCOC). In 2020, Stevenson and his wife singlehandedly ensured the show would go on for JCOC's Black and White Gala by hosting the event virtually from their home.

As self-reflective leader, Stevenson maintains a quiet, humble confidence that is rooted in his trust and pride in the team he has assembled to carry out his vision for the company. He is dependable in his governance, delivering on his promises whether to local, regional and national government entities, or to PRA Group's investors, clients and employees.

Stevenson's stalwart moral compass has directed PRA Group for over 25 years, and he continues to motivate employees to innovation and professional growth with his contagious enthusiasm and efforts to make personal connections.

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

News Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 961-3525

Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

Investor Contact:

Lauren Partin

Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

(757) 431-7913

IR@PRAGroup.com

(PRNewsfoto/PRA Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PRA Group