Nikon Announces Judging Panel For The 48th Annual Nikon Small World Competition

The judging panel will review thousands of microscopy submissions from across the globe to select this year's winners.

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc. today announced the judging panel for the 2022 Nikon Small World photomicrography and Small World in Motion video competitions, which will be held June 21-23 at the Marine Biological Lab in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

Gustavo Menezes, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Head of the Center for Gastrointestinal Biology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, Nikolay Nikolov, Ph.D., Senior Video Journalist at The New York Times, Annaliese Nurnberg, Photo Editor at The Washington Post, and Clare Waterman, Ph.D., Cell Biologist and Member of the National Academy of Sciences will make up the 2022 judging panel and choose this year's winning imagery and videos.

"The Nikon Small World Competition has showcased scientific marvels and artistic feats with the general public for nearly half a century," said Eric Flem, Communications and CRM Manager, Nikon Instruments. "While we've been remote for two years, we are excited to come together in-person with an impressive panel of expert judges whose skill in art and science allows us to share the best microscopy from around the world."

Now in its 48th year, the Nikon Small World competition is widely regarded as the leading forum to honor visual excellency in video and photomicrography. The competition will honor the top 20 photography winners and top 5 video winners in addition to awarding Honorable Mentions and Images of Distinction. Winning submissions will be recognized for their ability to capture visually stunning and scientifically significant moments that can only be captured through the microscope.

The expert judging panel plays an integral role in selecting the images and videos that best blend science and artistry. Meet this year's panel:

Dr. Gustavo Menezes , Associate Professor and Head of the Center for Gastrointestinal Biology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais : Dr. Menezes earned his master's and Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Physiology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, and Postdoctoral Training in Immunology at the University of Calgary and Pathology and Cell Biology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais. He is a Director of the Nikon Center of Excellence in Brazil and Leader of Bioimaging Brazil for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative program. His work is focused on the major changes in the liver during postnatal development, and how both immune and metabolic systems adapt due to changes in diet and other environmental challenges. Using cutting-edge in vivo imaging combined with high dimensional immunophenotyping, his group reveals novel insights into the liver's role in immune system development.

Dr. Nikolay Nikolov , Senior Video Journalist at The New York Times : Dr. Nikolov is a multimedia journalist and producer, working with The New York Times to expand their video coverage and grow audiences across the globe. He most recently led video news coverage at Mashable , with a particular focus on the intersection of technology and sustainability. Dr. Nikolov holds a Ph.D. in the anthropology of architecture from University College London, his research focusing on the transformation of everyday life in former socialist regimes.

Annaliese Nurnberg, Photo Editor at The Washington Post : Nurnberg is the photo editor for the Style, Local Living and Weekend sections of The Washington Post and contributes to The Washington Post Magazine . She is a contributing writer for In Sight, The Washington Post's photography blog. Previously, Nurnberg worked with the national desk and as a photo editor for the Business, Technology, and Health and Science sections.

Dr. Clare Waterman , Cell Biologist and Member of the National Academy of Sciences: Dr. Waterman graduated from Mount Holyoke college with a B.A. in biochemistry in 1989, received an M.S. in exercise science in 1991 from the University of Massachusetts , and received her Ph.D. in cell biology from the University of Pennsylvania in 1995. She spent 9 years as a professor in the Department of Cell Biology at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, CA. Dr. Waterman has received numerous awards and honors for her work, including election to the National Academy of Sciences and the Arthur S. Flemming Award for Public Service in Basic Science. Dr. Waterman has made fundamental advances in the understanding of cell migration and has authored or coauthored more than 140 papers. She currently serves on the editorial boards of Current Biology and Journal of Microscopy. Dr. Waterman is a member of the American Society for Cell Biology, Royal Microscopical Society, Biophysical Society, and is a Council Member of Gordon Research Conferences Organization.

The Nikon Small World in Motion video winners will be announced in August, and winners of the Small World photomicrography competition will be released in September.

