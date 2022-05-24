Nulogy's Henry Canitz and OMP's Philip Vervloesem To Jointly Present at Reuters Supply Chain Planning USA 2022

Executives To Present on "Supercharging Supply Chain Planning with Supplier Collaboration"

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, and OMP, a software and consulting company specializing in delivering advanced supply chain planning solutions worldwide, today announced that senior executives from both companies will jointly present at the Reuters Supply Chain Planning USA 2022 event in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, May 26.

Nulogy VP Henry Canitz (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Nulogy's Henry "Hank" Canitz, Vice President Industry & Market Strategy, is an industry veteran with deep experience in supply chain planning and execution; OMP's Philip Vervloesem, SVP, is a recognized thought leader in supply chain planning innovation. Their presentation on "Supercharging Supply Chain Planning with Supplier Collaboration" will discuss how collaboration is critical to building agility and resiliency into supply chain planning operations.

The two companies announced a partnership in September 2021 focused on providing frictionless, cohesive digital transformation experiences for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands. Through the partnership, Nulogy and OMP aim to catalyze faster, more flexible, and less wasteful manufacturing, packaging and delivery of differentiated products to consumers around the world—leading to more sustainable supply webs today and in the future.

For more information or to register, please visit https://events.reutersevents.com/supply-chain/planning-usa/

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning™.

OMP SVP Philip Vervloesem (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Nulogy Logo (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

OMP Logo (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nulogy Corporation